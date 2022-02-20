Duo who are interested in Bradford City role identified

Robbie Fowler and Steve Evans are among the candidates interested in the vacant managerial role at Bradford City, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Bradford are currently looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Derek Adams earlier this week, with the club having struggled to mount a League Two promotion challenge as expected under the 46-year-old.

Now it seems as though there are a number of options who are keen to take over in the Valley Parade dugout, including some high profile names.

According to this latest update from Nixon, both Fowler and Evans are among the list of names who are keen to take charge of the Bantams.

Former Liverpool and England forward Fowler has never managed in this country before, with his last role in charge of Indian Super League side East Bengal ending in September after just three wins in 20 games.

Evans meanwhile, is of course a veteran of Football League management, and has been out of work since leaving Gillingham last month, with the club 22nd in the League One table, seven points from safety.

Bradford currently sit 13th in the League Two table, nine points adrift of the play-offs, ahead of their clash with Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

You feel that these may be two candidates Bradford are in fact better staying away from.

Fowler is inexperienced as a manager in this country which obviously makes him a risk, especially when you consider his record elsewhere is far from convincing.

Evans does at least have experience in England, but his outspoken nature means he may not be the most popular of appointments, while his struggles at Gillingham earlier this season would also be a concern.

As a result, you get the feeling that there will be more suitable and appealing candidates out there for Bradford to consider, in their search for Adams’ replacement.