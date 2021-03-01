Duo that could follow Paul Cook to Ipswich Town named

Ipswich Town look set to appoint Paul Cook as the club’s new manager, with Noel Hunt and Gary Roberts in contention to arrive at Portman Road alongside the former Wigan Athletic boss.

Paul Lambert has left Ipswich in the last 24 hours, ending a two-year stay in East Anglia having failed to mastermind the club’s return to the Championship.

As per East Anglian Daily Times, Cook looks set for the Ipswich job.

Additionally, he could bring two former Ipswich players into the club in the form of Hunt and Roberts. Hunt has played for Cook previously, whilst Roberts could come in as one of the former Wigan man’s assistants if he does, as expected, land the top job at Ipswich.

Are you Ipswich Town mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Tractorboys quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson

Ipswich are currently unbeaten in their last four League One fixtures, with Lambert successfully overseeing a 2-1 victory against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

However, they do still remain outside the League One play-off places at this stage of the season, sitting eighth in the table.

They are in action on Tuesday evening, heading to Accrington to take on the side sitting directly above them in the table and also looking to crash into the play-offs.

The Verdict

Cook’s seemingly inevitable appointment is an exciting one for Ipswich.

He will arrive with a strong record of delivering promotion and also establishing a club in the Championship. It’s worth remembering that it was administration and a point deduction that relegated Wigan, not Cook.

With him will come a fresh look to the backroom team. That’s not a bad thing and Hunt or Roberts would be decent additions alongside a manager that’s going to really excite Ipswich fans.

Thoughts? Let us know!