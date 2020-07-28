Duo ruled out of running for Bristol City job

Bristol City remain on the lookout for a new manager with the club still interviewing potential targets following the conclusion of the season.

Chris Hughton is the man who has been heavily linked with the vacant role at Ashton Gate, with the club believed to have interviewed the former Brighton and Newcastle manager last week.

Two managers who don’t look like taking over at Ashton Gate, who have also been linked with the vacant managerial role, are Karl Robinson and Michael Flynn.

According to Gregor MacGregor of Bristol Live, the duo haven’t been interviewed by the club, and the Robins look set to explore other options.

Have seen Karl Robinson and Mike Flynn linked with the vacant #BristolCity post. Understand that neither have been interviewed. Also, it won’t be Neil Warnock coming in – who is close to agreeing to become the permanent Middlesbrough boss (according to the guys at @TeessideLive). — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 28, 2020

Flynn and Robinson have been high up on the bookmakers’ list to replace Johnson, who was sacked by the Robins after seeing their top-six hopes diminish under the 39-year-old.

Robinson guided Oxford United to the League One play-off final this season, only to see his side lose out to Wycombe Wanderers.

Flynn, meanwhile, led Newport County to the League Two play-off final in 2018/19 where they lost to Tranmere Rovers, but the Exiles finished 14th in League Two this season.

The Verdict

I think this is a blessing in disguise for Bristol City.

At this moment in time, they do not need a young, up and coming manager who has done well in League One and Two – they need a manager who has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Robinson and Flynn have done excellent jobs in charge of Oxford and Newport respectively, but they aren’t ready to guide City to the Premier League just yet.