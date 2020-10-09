Duo ruled out of contention for Barnsley job

Barnsley are not considering Hannes Wolf as a candidate to succeed Gerhard Struber, with Darren Moore also not in the picture to be appointed at Oakwell.

Struber left Barnsley earlier this week, turning his back on the project at Oakwell in favour of a move to the MLS and New York Red Bulls.

It’s left Barnsley searching for his replacement over the October international break, with the Barnsley Chronicle reporting that the Tykes hope to have their man by next week’s clash with Bristol City and have began the interview process.

That same report has played down the prospect of Wolf arriving. Whilst he’s been considered as a potential manager before, Barnsley aren’t looking to appoint him at this stage.

Moore, who has enjoyed a positive start to the season with Doncaster Rovers in League One, is also not a candidate according to the Chronicle. They cite the bookmakers as the ones driving that speculation.

Whoever Barnsley appoint, they are tasked with turning around the Tykes’ season quickly.

Struber left with Barnsley hovering outside the Championship’s bottom three. They’ve lost three of their opening four fixtures and have posted just a single point on the board.

The Verdict

It does appear that Barnsley are already well on with sourcing Struber’s replacement and might have been preparing for his exit for some time.

The interview process already starting is a good thing and it does appear that Barnsley have a man in mind.

Accelerating that over the course of this international break has to be a priority.

