Duo likely to return, 36-y/o being assessed: The Sheffield Wednesday injury situation heading into March’s international break

Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break full of confidence after picking up a much-needed three points at the weekend.

The Owls beat promotion-chasing Barnsley on Saturday, as they gave themselves hope of pulling of survival in the Championship this term under the management of Darren Moore.

They’re now sat 23rd in the Championship table, and are six points adrift of safety heading into their final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

Moore has been without some of his key players in recent weeks though, with Keiren Westwood being latest player to join the injury list on Saturday.

But with the international break coming up, it will give Moore’s side a welcome break from competitive action, as they look to prepare for a season-defining few months ahead.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after the win over the Tykes at Oakwell, Darren Moore issued an update on Westwood’s absence from the team, and is hopeful that it’s not going to be a serious injury that keeps him out action.

“Westy was in the warm-up making a diving save. I’m not quite sure what’s wrong with the injury but we will have to assess him again. I think it was his ribs. Hopefully it’s not too serious.

“He didn’t feel comfortable and held his hand up and didn’t feel he could go and play. Joe [Wildsmith] came in did well and was ready to step in. We’ll assess Westy on Monday.”

Moore also revealed that both Sam Hutchinson and Liam Shaw are close to returning to the matchday squad, with the Sheffield Wednesday boss admitting that he didn’t want to risk Hutchinson picking up another injury by playing him against the Tykes.

“We’ll have a look at Hutch [Sam Hutchinson] and we will check on Shawsy [Liam Shaw]. Hopefully they will be fit and well come the Watford game to be part of selection.

“He (Hutchinson) was close but we felt we just needed to give him another two or three days. We didn’t want to risk him today and it was the right decision. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go and get back into training next week.”

Sheffield Wednesday are next in action against promotion-chasing Watford after the international break, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Darren Moore’s side.