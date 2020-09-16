Duo eye move to sign high-profile Watford player

Watford striker Danny Welbeck is attracting the interest of Besiktas and Fenerbahce, with that pair interested in a season-long loan deal.

Welbeck is a former England international and has won over 40 caps for his country, but he’s slipped into the Championship with Watford after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Now, Football Insider are reporting that there’s an exit route opening up for Welbeck in the form of the Turkish Super Lig. Both Besiktas and Fenerbahce are interested in doing a deal for the striker, which would see him move out of Vicarage Road on a season-long loan deal.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man made 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, but only returned two goals for Watford.

A decision was made to leave the 29-year-old out of Friday’s matchday squad against Middlesbrough, as Watford made the perfect start to life back in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over Neil Warnock’s side.

The Hornets are on the road on Saturday when they travel to South Yorkshire to take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

It remains to be seen if Welbeck is still a Watford player at that point.

The Verdict

It’s looking likely that Welbeck will be amongst the high-profile names departing Vicarage Road this summer.

A move abroad might be appealing to the 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries in recent years and is unlikely to be offered a path into the Premier League.

Besiktas and Fenerbahce remain high-profile clubs on the European stage and could offer Welbeck an attractive move.

