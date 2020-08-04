Duo could be set for Sheffield Wedensday return

Sheffield Wednesday could still have Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu at the club for next season in the Sky Bet Championship, as per Dom Howson of Yorkshire Live.

Wednesday will start next season with a 12-point deduction but, crucially, they are going to be in the Sky Bet Championship and will look to close down that gap as quickly as possible to ensure safety for another year.

Garry Monk will be weighing up his options in terms of his current squad and new players to help him do that, then, and it seems as though Lee and Nuhiu could yet return to the club.

Both left Wednesday at the end of their deals, but discussions are expected and the duo could be back at the club before too long:

There is still a chance Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu could return to Hillsborough. #SWFC https://t.co/5wfr2vIolm — Dom Howson (@domhowson) August 4, 2020

The Verdict

This might come down to whether the Owls feel as though it’s better to save money on players this summer by not spending much on transfers.

If they can bolster their squad by adding the pair, then it makes sense to be weighing it up at the moment and, ultimately, Garry Monk will make that call – though it perhaps paints a pretty drab picture of where the club is right now.