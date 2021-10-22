Dunne starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Peterborough on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers are back on the road this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they take on Peterborough United.

The Hoops got themselves back to winning ways in the week as a late Ilias Chair goal was enough to send Blackburn Rovers away from west London with nothing to show for their efforts, as QPR ran out 1-0 winners.

They’ll be looking now, then, to build momentum against the Posh and Mark Warburton has a few selection dilemmas to consider going into this one.

Up front, he needs to decide whether it’s a one or a two leading the line and which personnel are involved, with Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes and Andre Gray all in contention.

In midfield, Stefan Johansen is available once more after serving a suspension in the week, whilst Luke Amos got more minutes both for the senior side and B team earlier this week as he continues to build match fitness.

In defence, meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne helped Rangers keep a clean sheet with Jordy de Wijs on the bench against Blackburn, whilst Albert Adomah had an excellent game at right-wing-back and could keep his starting berth.

That all said, here’s the XI we could see the Hoops go with this weekend:

