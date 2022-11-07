Dunne starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Huddersfield on Tuesday

QPR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening.

The R’s were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but don’t have to wait long for their chance to respond as their rescheduled fixture against the Terriers will be played tomorrow night.

Mick Beale’s side can climb to fourth in the table and close the gap on the top two to just two points with a victory against the Terriers, who are bottom of the Championship as things stand.

Mark Fotheringham is yet to turn fortunes around at Huddersfield, having come in to replace Danny Schofield back in September, but Beale has warned that he expects them to provide a stern test in Tuesday’s game at Loftus Road.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the R’s starting XI we expect to see named for the Huddersfield clash…

Seny Dieng could do little to keep out Kyle Bartley’s header against Albion and showed his quality when called upon in the opening stages.

He should reprise his role but we may well see a change to the back four after Leon Balogun struggled against the Baggies.

Jimmy Dunne looks the most likely to replace Balogun and as Jake Clarke-Salter will only just have returned from two games out with injury, Rob Dickie may keep his place.

Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird are likely to start at full-back once again but Beale may be forced into a change in midfield.

Luke Amos came off due to a tight hamstring on Saturday and while it remains to be seen how serious that issue is, Andre Dozzell may be brought in to replace him against the Terriers.

Sam Field and Tim Iroegbunam were two of the R’s standout performers on Saturday and with Stefan Johansen out injured, will surely remain in the starting XI.

Tyler Roberts is another of the R’s absentees, which means Beale may opt to go with the same front three as against Albion.

Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair, and Chris Willock failed to find a breakthrough on the weekend but will certainly pose a tough test for the Huddersfield backline.