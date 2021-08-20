Dunkley starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday visit Paul Warne’s Rotherham United on Saturday looking for a third successive win, the Millers are just one point behind the Owls and will be desperate to get one over their fellow newly relegated opponents.

Both sides were 1-0 victors in midweek, with number nines Lee Gregory and Michael Smith firing home for a second win of the campaign. From the outset this looks like a clash of play-off or even automatic promotion contenders, the pair have started the season in such good form, with the Owls looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games at the New York Stadium.

As they recover from the win over Fleetwood Town, here is our predicted Wednesday starting XI…

Just the one change from the last outing with Chey Dunkley stepping into the back four in the place of Sam Hutchinson, the 32-year-old was substituted at half time due to a knock in midweek and therefore as a precaution Dunkley may get his first start of the season.

Dennis Adeniran on the right flank may seem like a bit of a defensive selection, with him equally as comfortable in central midfield but with Andre Green departing for Slovan Bratislava and this being one of the tougher away matches the Owls will entertain this season, it could be an effective tactical nuance.

Callum Paterson is ready to return however with Gregory getting off to the perfect start in the win over Fleetwood it would be harsh to drop him, the former Cardiff City man’s threat could be just as dangerous from the bench.

