Dunkley starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday will take on Morecambe this weekend hoping to continue their tremendous early-season form.

The Owls have had a flying start to their League One campaign, having not lost any of their first four fixtures.

Not only that but they’ve yet to concede a single goal and find themselves top of the pack in the third tier. They won’t want to let that lead slip anytime soon and will therefore want another good result against the Shrimps in this next game.

There are a few injuries for boss Darren Moore to contend with but nothing new or out of the ordinary for the Wednesday boss to deal with.

Here then, is how the Owls could look against Morecambe:

It would be a surprise if Wednesday fielded a team that was any different from the one that took on Rotherham last week. The side stormed to a 2-0 win over the Millers and looked threatening much more clinical and threatening in attack (despite the home side having double the amount of shots that Darren Moore’s men did).

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will no doubt keep his place, considering he has been superb so far and has yet to concede a goal. If the shot-stopper is available, then he’s a guaranteed starter.

The four in front of him should all start again too, with Chey Dunkley having stepped into the side and done an impeccable job at keeping Rotherham out in the last game. His boss was impressed with the job the 29-year old did and it should keep him in the side.

The midfield has a touch of flair about it too. Newboy Lewis Wing is able to craft something out of nothing and is allowed to roam forward more, leaving his central partner Massimo Luongo to do the defensive work and put in a tackle if Wednesday find themselves on the back foot.

Barry Bannan loves to have a crack at goal himself but is also well capable of an assist or two, meaning his inclusion leaves the opposition defenders flummoxed as to what he will do next – which is always a good asset to have.

Up front, Florian Kamberi and Callum Paterson certainly know where the back of the net is and complement each other nicely. Theo Corbeanu, another forward who was signed on loan from Wolves, has been a regular on the substitutes bench for the side so far this season but is ready to start games according to Moore. That being said, it’s likely he’ll keep his place on the sidelines for now and potentially get a run out at some point. Lewis Gibson is another loanee who is also fine to play but likely won’t yet.