Dunkley starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Bolton on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to retain their spot in the top-six this weekend by securing a positive result in their meeting with Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls have managed to step up their performances since the turn of the year and are now on course to qualify for the play-offs with six games left to play.

Currently on a five-match unbeaten run in League One, Wednesday will unquestionably be confident in their ability to take the game to their opponents tomorrow.

Having witnessed his side’s 2-1 victory over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Owls boss Darren More decides to make any alterations to his team for their trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Here, we take a look at how Wednesday could line up against the Trotters…

When you consider that Moore has utilised the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, he is likely to stick with this system on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has managed to claim 14 clean-sheets in 37 league appearances during the current campaign and will be keen to add to this tally in his side’s showdown with Bolton.

Whereas Harlee Dean and Sam Hutchinson are set to keep their places in the heart of defence, Dominic Iorfa could potentially make way for Chey Dunkley.

Iorfa’s performance in the club’s meeting with Wimbledon was relatively underwhelming as he only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.23 at Hillsborough.

Given that Dunkley is currently averaging the joint-best match rating (7.25) in League One for Wednesday this season, he will be more than confident in his ability to deliver the goods if he is selected.

By helping Wednesday secure all three points in this clash by producing an assured display, Dunkley will bolster his chances of featuring regularly between now and the end of the term.

Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt will occupy the wing-back positions whilst Massimo Luongo will be partnered in central-midfield by George Byers and Barry Bannan.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is expected to feature up-front alongside Lee Gregory who took his overall goal tally for the season to 10 by scoring for his side in last weekend’s game.