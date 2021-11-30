Dunkley, Lee and Harness named on FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month shortlist

Such was the quality of performances across League One in November that picking just six nominees was no easy task.

A lot has been said about how competitive the third tier is in 2021/22 and this term continues to serve up twists and turns.

The shortlist for the FLW Fans’ November Player of the Month award has now been revealed and you have until 9am tomorrow to vote, so we’ve broken down why each nominee deserves to win.

All stats courtesy of Whoscored.

The Defenders

Nominee: Chey Dunkley

Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten in League One in November – winning four of their six matches as they surged up the table – and the dominant form of Chey Dunkley was pivotal to their success.

The centre-back’s influence since joining the club has been impacted by injuries but back fully fit he has shown his quality over the past month, winning 58 aerial duels, making 27 clearances, and even finding the net himself once.

The Midfielders

Nominee: Elliot Lee, Scott Twine, Ben Wiles

With interim boss Johnnie Jackson at the wheel, Charlton Athletic continued their turnaround in November – winning twice and drawing twice in five League One games.

Elliot Lee’s influence both with and without the ball in midfield simply cannot be overlooked, with the Luton Town loanee making 11 key passes and eight tackles.

Few players in the whole of League One are more important to their side than Scott Twine and the MK Dons playmaker was in thunderous form in November.

Game after game, the 22-year-old proved too much for opposition sides too handle – bagging three goals and four assists in four games.

An unbeaten November has helped Rotherham United move top of League One and it was a month in which Ben Wiles caught the eye.

The all-action midfielder proved a threat going forward, scoring twice, and broke up opposition play effectively, as his six interceptions illustrate.

The Forwards

Nominees: Marcus Harness, Will Keane

Portsmouth are one of the EFL’s in-form sides right now, having taken 13 points from a possible 15 in November.

Red hot striker Marcus Harness is a key part of why, with the 25-year-old bagging three goals and making 10 key passes over the past month.

Wigan Athletic may have only played three League One games in November but that didn’t stop Will Keane from forcing himself into the Player of the Month conversation.

The striker has scored three times and added an assist for the Latics over the past month to help them stay in the top two.