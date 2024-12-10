Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has admitted he would love Wrexham loanee Sam Dalby to stay at the club "longer term" after the striker's impressive form in the Scottish Premiership.

Dalby joined Dundee United on a season-long loan at the end of August, and he's impressed north of the border, scoring six times in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances, which included one away at Rangers last month.

Related Ryan Reynolds makes Wrexham AFC ownership stance clear Reynolds has opened up on his ownership of the Red Dragons in a talk with the Obama Foundation 2024 Democracy Forum

The 25-year-old sees his Wrexham contract expire in the summer, and it remains to be seen if he has a future at The Racecourse after spending this season out on loan, and it's clear that Goodwin would love to bring him back to Tannadice on a permanent basis moving forward.

Permanent Dundee United move mooted for Sam Dalby

It's been a great start to life for Dalby in Scotland and Dundee United are currently doing well, sitting in 4th place in the Scottish Premiership table.

After their 1-1 with Kilmarnock on the weekend where Dalby bagged yet another goal, Goodwin told the BBC that he would relish Dalby joining the club on a permanent basis.

He said: "We want to be at the table when those conversations need to take place.

“Right now we're not wanting any distractions. Sam and his representatives know where we are and they know that we would love the big fellow to stay longer term."

Dalby's goal against Kilmarnock marked his 25th birthday with a goal, and it's clear that he's pleased with how his time at Dundee United is going.

He said: "You naturally think you're going to score on your birthday, but you have to do everything you can to go out and get on the scoresheet, and that's what I did.

“I'm playing, I'm happy and we're playing really well as a team. All the staff, the lads and the fans are great so I'm happy to be here."

Wrexham may regret their decision to let Sam Dalby leave on loan

Six goals in 12 Scottish Premiership appearances is an impressive return, and while Wrexham are flying high in the upper echelons of the League One table, they could do with Dalby's goals this season.

After just 1 goal in 31 League Two appearances last season, it's understandable why Phil Parkinson allowed him to leave on loan, and he's probably surprised by just how well the 25-year-old is faring in Scotland.

Sam Dalby's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Leyton Orient 2016-18 19 1 3 Leeds United 2018-19 0 0 0 Morecambe (Loan) 2019 2 0 0 Watford 2019-21 1 0 0 Stockport County (Loan) 2021 4 0 0 Woking (Loan) 2021 14 1 0 Southend United 2021-22 44 9 1 Wrexham 2022- 88 13 12 Dundee United (Loan) 2024- 13 6 0

Wrexham are level on points with Wycombe Wanderers at the top of League One, but they've scored 11 fewer goals than the Chairboys, which will be a concern to Parkinson moving forward, and it could well cost them in the race for promotion.

Given the struggles in front of goal that the likes of Paul Mullin and Steven Fletcher have endured this season, scoring just one league goal each, perhaps Parkinson could have done with Dalby with the form he's in.

However, his future at The Racecourse looks far from certain, and Dundee United will be hoping he's available for a permanent deal at the end of the season.