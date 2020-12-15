Duncan Watmore’s situation at Middlesbrough becomes clearer

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has stated that he intends to negotiate with the representatives of Duncan Watmore this week, with the aim of tying the forward to a new contract after the 26-year-old impressed after arriving at the Riverside recently.

Previously a free agent following his release by Sunderland, Watmore was eventually snapped up by Warnock on an initial short-term contract in a bid to run the rule over a player who had once been plying his trade in the Premier League.

Now, after notching four goals in just six games for Boro, Warnock is understandably keen to tie down the in-form attacker to a more lengthy deal after his stunning impact for the club.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Warnock admitted that a new deal for Watmore is now very much in the pipeline:

“I said to him before the game at Preston, ‘look, don’t worry, there’ll be a contract for you now son’.

“He was pleased, but we’ve just been so busy – it makes it hard to get things done.

“I spoke to him briefly again yesterday, and I’m sure we’ll be getting together with his agents in the next few days.”

After scoring braces against Swansea City and Millwall respectively, Watmore will be seeking to add to his goal tally tomorrow night as Boro play host to Luton Town on home turf.

The Verdict

This will come as a great boost to not only Watmore but everyone associated with the club, with the 26-year-old’s impact having galvanized his teammates.

It shows that talent doesn’t fade no matter how many injury problems you encounter, with the forward certainly being keen to make up for lost time after spending so long on the treatment table in recent years.

If Watmore’s form continues, we could be looking at early contender for signing of the season in the Championship.

Overall a further agreement for the club and the player would be great for all parties and I expect Boro to have this deal tied up before the month is out.