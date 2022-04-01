Duncan Watmore starts: How we expect Middlesbrough to line up against Peterborough United on Saturday

Middlesbrough have had the international break to reflect and rest after their FA Cup quarter final exit against Chelsea.

Chris Wilder’s men have been completely rejuvenated since he took over in November and have a great chance of securing a play-off spot with nine games left to play.

Peterborough United have shown some positive patches under Grant McCann, but are very much outsiders against a Boro side gunning for promotion.

Dael Fry, Folarin Balogun, Paddy McNair and Riley McGree have all come out the other side of knocks to be available for selection.

Martin Payero, Sammy Ameobi and Darnell Fisher are the only certain absentees for the trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Here, we are predicting one change from the side that was defeated 2-0 by Chelsea last time out…

Duncan Watmore comes in for Folarin Balogun, fresh from a fortnight on the training ground to resume his dangerous link-up with the likes of Matt Crooks and James Tavernier.

Isaiah Jones remains the danger man for the Posh to contend with, but there are plenty of other threats for Boro to utilise.

Away form has pegged the Teesside club back from a potential automatic promotion push this season and they need to take all three points to continue cementing a place in the top six.

Jonny Howson is also a very important player as the lynchpin, holding things together and dictating play to allow further attacking licence to Tavernier and Crooks as box-to-box midfielders.

Dael Fry was substituted at half time against Chelsea but has come through the international break raring to go again.