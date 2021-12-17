Duncan Watmore opens up on relationship with Andraz Sporar at Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore has been one of the standout performers at Middlesbrough since Chris Wilder took the reins and has adapted well playing as a central striker.

Sporting Lisbon loanee Andraz Sporar, meanwhile, has had an up and down first half of the season at The Riverside after arriving with a big reputation.

The Slovenian’s partnership with Watmore at the top of the pitch is improving week on week and could be a key area for Boro as they look to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places.

Watmore offered an insight on how Boro are looking to build the relationship between the striking pair when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “I’ve been enjoying playing with him (Andraz Sporar). He’s a very talented player, has achieved a lot, played for various big clubs. He’s got a lot of talent and he’s good to play with. He has a good footballing brain. I’m enjoying that partnership.

“Some of the coaches put on the sessions where we’re together and we work on that link. Obviously, off the pitch we speak to each other a lot, after training or before games, getting an understanding of what we want from each other on and off the ball.”

One of the main pros of a three at the back formation is that it typically makes it easier to deploy a front pairing rather than a sole striker.

Wilder will be hoping to mold Watmore and Sporar into a Premier League pushing partnership with one eye on strengthening the offensive contingent in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Bringing Duncan Watmore to Middlesbrough as a free agent has been an inspired piece of business from Neil Warnock.

Wilder now has the opportunity to take the former England U21 international to new heights, Watmore managed 30 league appearances last season which was the most in his career, on 18 at present he will be hoping to beat last term’s count and further prove that he is over the injury problems that plagued the first half of his career.

Boro have looked very impressive since Wilder came in and in a top-six race that could go down to the wire they look very likely to be heavily involved. Sporar has shown his quality in flashes this season and with Watmore fully firing alongside him they could be a very potent duo.