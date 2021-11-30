Duncan Watmore offers insight into life under Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough

Duncan Watmore has revealed that the increased intensity levels under Chris Wilder are a major contributing factor in his upturn in form in recent weeks, as stated during an interview with BBC Tees and as reported by Teesside Live.

Watmore has two goals and an assist to his name in three games under Wilder, with the 27-year-old already proving to be an important player in this new era at Boro.

The pacy forward will be hoping to remain an integral part of the squad past January, when Wilder will be presented with the opportunity of adding to his squad, with rumours already emerging that the Teessiders are interested in Arsenal striker Falroin Balogun.

Speaking to BBC Tees, and as cited by Teesside Live, about his upturn in form in recent weeks, Watmore said: “I think every new manager and new regime has their ideas, structures and way of doing things.

“You’ve just got to be adaptable and take it all on board. That’s what we’ve been doing and all the lads have thoroughly bought into it.

“I really enjoy the energy. That is a big part of my game and we’ve got a lot of players who are very energetic. Everyone is willing to work for the team and that’s the most important thing.

“We say this a lot, it’s not about the individual, it’s about the team. If everyone puts in the work then the team gets the result. Working intensity is a big part of that so it’s something I enjoy.

“I love scoring goals and I love contributing for the team. The most important thing, and I know it is a cliché, was the three points.

“We put in two good performances in the past two games and we haven’t got the results we needed so today was about the result and we got that so very grateful for that.”

The verdict

Watmore will be hoping to remain in Wilder’s plans beyond January, and he is certainly doing his bit to make that the reality with his performances since the former Sheffield United manager arrived.

Boro already look an improved outfit under Wilder, and despite not winning either of their first two games, they have performed well in all three thus far.

Watmore will have a lot of confidence at the moment but it is vital that he continues to show this kind of form into January and beyond, especially with Wilder already eyeing up a deal for a striker.