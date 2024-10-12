Millwall have experienced a tricky start to the new Championship season and there's an argument to be made their performances are deserving of more than the nine points they've amassed, which have come from their first nine fixtures courtesy of two wins, three draws and four losses.

The Lions entered the October international break in reasonably decent form, with a 0-0 draw away at high-flying West Bromwich Albion, and a 3-1 victory over Preston North End either side of a disappointing 1-0 defeat away at lowly Cardiff City.

Neil Harris' side clearly have room for improvement, and with this in mind, Football League World offers our view of what a dream January transfer window could look like for the Lions.

Duncan Watmore stays

First and foremost, Harris must retain his club's current key players, which means that he has to keep hold of former Sunderland and Middlesbrough man Duncan Watmore.

The wideman has scored five goals and provided one assist in nine Championship appearances this season, which is already a greater return than the three goals and one assist he managed in the second tier throughout the entirety of last campaign.

If Watmore remains in his current vein of form, then Championship sides who boast loftier ambitions than that of the Lions, for example, clubs with serious play-off credentials are likely to chase the 30-year-old's signature come January.

If the former Boro man continues to produce the goods on a consistent basis, then perhaps the best piece of business the Lions can do this January is to retain his services.

Alfie Massey leaves on loan

While Harris' main focus during the January transfer window will be to sign players who will help his club yield positive results in the short term, the Lions must also conduct business that will help them in the long run.

Alfie Massey is a Millwall academy product who was named in the senior team's starting XI during their 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the EFL Cup back in August, and has also featured as an unused substitute in the Championship on several occasions this campaign.

The Lions clearly believe the 18-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, while a loan move to a League One or League Two side in January could prove vital to his development.

Luca Connell signs

The Lions have struggled to control their games in the Championship so far this season, and boast the lowest average possession in the second tier, as per FotMob, with 40.4%.

The addition of Barnsley's Luca Connell could prove to be the perfect remedy as he has completed 224 successful passes in League One so far this campaign, according to FotMob.

Connell is also a tenacious figure in the Tykes midfield who has won 73.3% of tackles he has attempted, while he has also won 43 duels in the third tier.

The 23-year-old boasts a creative edge too, with two goals and two assists in 10 League One outings so far this campaign, while he has created 23 chances and completed 12 successful crosses.

Luca Connell 2023/24 League One stats Appearances 10 Starts 10 Tackles won 11 Tackles won % 73.3 Duels won 43 Duels won % 50.6 Successful passes 264 Pass accuracy % 75.6 Chances created 23 Assists 2 Shots 24 Goals 2

His overall midfield ability clearly makes him an attractive option for Harris and co this January.

Romain Esse stays

Similarly to the previously mentioned Watmore, Romain Esse is a player who the Lions would love to retain this January but could face an uphill battle in order to do so.

The 19-year-old winger is a talented youngster who has already scored three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

His ability has not gone unnoticed, as Premier League neighbours Crystal Palace are keen on the Lions starlet, according to Alan Nixon, and if the Eagles make an offer for Esse in January, it could spell trouble for Harris and co.

Keeping the rising star around will surely be their top priority in the winter window.

Rayan Philippe signs

Eintracht Braunschweig's Ryan Philippe is unlikely to be a familiar name among the Lions faithful, or perhaps even their recruitment team, but he could be a quality acquisition come the turn of the year.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has scored four goals, as well as creating an assist in eight Bundesliga 2 appearances for a Braunschweig side who sit just 15th in the German second tier.

Philippe clearly boasts an eye for goal, and could be seen as a like-for-like Zian Flemming replacement due to the fact that he can play as both a striker and attacking midfielder, as per FotMob.