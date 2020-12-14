Duncan Watmore and Middlesbrough: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Duncan Watmore’s time with Middlesbrough has gone better than anyone could imagine.

After joining the club on trial the former Sunderland man penned a short-term deal until January in which it was his task to prove that he was deserving of a longer term team.

He’s certainly done that.

Here’s a look at Watmore’s short time at the Riverside Stadium and how he’s faring under Neil Warnock.

How’s it gone so far?

I don’t think that Duncan Watmore’s time at the Riverside Stadium could have gone better.

While it took him a while to find his feet at the club he’s since been trusted as one of Neil Warnock’s most consistent performers.

Four goals in six appearances so far has really impressed supporters, while his endless work rate has made him a very popular player with everyone around the club.

Warnock has confirmed that he will be handed a new contract, meaning that he’ll have a longer period in which to prove himself at the club.

What issues does he face?

The biggest challenge that he faces is surely his fitness.

Watmore has shown that he can thrive at Championship level and he’s certainly slotted into Neil Warnock’s squad seamlessly.

The objective now will be proving that he can stay fit and in form over the coming months until the end of the season – something that he’s struggled to do for several years at the Stadium Of Light.

Early signs are positive, so fans will be hoping that he can continue what he’s already started.

What’s next?

Middlesbrough supporters will be hoping to see more of the same.

After scoring a brace against Millwall on Saturday the challenge for Watmore is proving to Neil Warnock that he’s capable of holding down a regular spot in the starting XI.

The early signs suggest that he can do that, but of course we’ll only really know as the weeks and months go by.

Watmore is a humble lad and he won’t stop working as he feels that he owes Middlesbrough for giving him an opportunity, and the hope for supporters is that will continue these performances for a while yet.

If he does there’s no doubt that he’ll be a contender for signing of the season.