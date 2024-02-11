Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are set to make a fresh approach for forward Duncan McGuire this summer if they stay in the Championship.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to make a fresh approach for forward Duncan McGuire this summer following his failed transfer to Blackburn Rovers.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the Owls will do so if they stay in the Championship this season.

Sheffield Wednesday set to reignite Duncan McQuire interest

As outlined in The Sun's report, the 23-year-old forward flew to England late on in the transfer window to hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday, who were in for him last month.

However, instead of joining the Owls, McQuire opted to join Blackburn Rovers instead - a decision he may come to regret given what has since transpired.

Indeed, Rovers move to Blackburn was not ratified by the EFL due to the paperwork being submitted too late.

McQuire's failed move to BlackburnRovers

Despite Rovers' making an appeal to the EFL to green-light the transfer, the outcome of said appeal was unsuccessful.

This was confirmed by a Rovers club statement a few days ago.

McQuire will now return to the USA and back to Major League Soccer, although Blackburn sound as though they too remain keen on a deal.

Rovers club statement read: "Blackburn Rovers has been unsuccessful in its attempts to sign Duncan McGuire on loan from MLS side Orlando City."

"A deal had been agreed between the two clubs on February 1st for the player to join Rovers on loan until the end of the season, with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

"Despite all relevant paperwork being completed and uploaded onto the system in good time, the signed registration documents were not submitted prior to the 11pm deadline.

"At a meeting held earlier today, the EFL Board has upheld the decision of the EFL Executive to reject Rovers’ application to register the USA international.

"Upon comprehensive review of submissions, the EFL Board determined that the upload of documents into a draft application area did not constitute sending documents to the EFL. It also took the decision that it was not prepared to exercise discretion to permit the registration outside of the window, as the EFL Executive had correctly interpreted and applied its Regulations and associated Guidance.

"The club is disappointed by the outcome, but accepts the decision of the EFL Board.

"Duncan McGuire will now return to Orlando at the earliest opportunity to rejoin his club ahead of the start of the 2024 MLS season.

"As was previously communicated by the club, Rovers will fly over to the United States over the coming weeks to try to conclude a pre-contract agreement with Orlando City, so that the 23-year forward can officially become a Rovers player in the summer."

Sheffield Wednesday's current league position

With McQuire heading back to MLS, Sheffield Wednesday could now make a new move, but as above, the one caveat to this is that they will only do so if they remain a Championship side.

At present, they are not in the strongest position when it comes to retaining their second-tier status, though.

A 2-0 victory over Birmingham City on Friday night was certainly a step in the right direction. However, despite the three points, the Owls remain 23rd at present.

Not only that, but they are still five points adrift from safety and Huddersfield Town in 21st, too.

That gap is far from unrecoverable, though, and it'll certainly be interesting to see Danny Rohl's side battle for survival as the season comes to a close.