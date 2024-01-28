Highlights Sheffield Wednesday face competition for Duncan McGuire as they pursue a deal before the transfer deadline.

McGuire's impressive goalscoring record and potential make him an intriguing addition for the Owls.

However, there are concerns about whether McGuire can adapt to the Championship, and securing a prolific striker may be difficult for the club.

Sheffield Wednesday have had two bids rejected for Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire, according to The Star.

McGuire joined Orlando City from Lane United in February, and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The striker received his first call up to the senior USA squad at international level earlier this month, and he made his debut for his country as a substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Slovenia.

Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Duncan McGuire

After having two offers turned down, the Owls are expected to submit a third offer for McGuire imminently as they look to complete a deal before Thursday's deadline, but they face competition for his signature, with other Championship clubs also said to be keen.

McGuire featured for Orlando City in their friendly draw with Flamengo on Saturday, but the 22-year-old is said to be "open to the idea of making a switch to England before the January transfer window comes to an end".

Sheffield Wednesday transfer latest

Wednesday have brought in two new additions this month so far, with goalkeeper James Beadle and striker Ike Ugbo joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and Troyes respectively, while Devis Vasquez and John Buckley have returned to their parent clubs after their loan deals were terminated.

Bringing in another striker is likely to be a priority for manager Danny Rohl in the remainder of the window, particularly with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory both expected to depart.

According to BBC Derby Sport, Derby County have made a loan offer for Smith, including a "significant wage contribution", but Wednesday are "demanding an excessive fee in return", while Gregory is said to be attracting interest from clubs in League One and Two.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw against Coventry City at Hillsborough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night, Rohl revealed that he was hopeful of further new arrivals over the coming days.

"I will say that I’m a little bit more positive," Rohl told The Star. "But that’s all I can say, because I can promise something now then in the end it doesn’t happen. But I have a feeling that something will happen in the next days hopefully - something will happen."

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, six points from safety, and they are back in action when they host Watford on Wednesday night.

Duncan McGuire would be a risk for Sheffield Wednesday

McGuire would be an intriguing addition for the Owls.

His goalscoring record in the MLS is impressive, and he is a player with a lot of potential, underlined by his recent call up to the USA squad, but there would be question marks over whether he could adapt to the Championship.

Wednesday are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements before the end of the window, but it will be tough for the club to secure the signature of a prolific striker, with owner Dejphon Chansiri seemingly unwilling to pay significant transfer fees.

McGuire could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Owls if they can get a deal over the line, but there is no doubt he would be a gamble.