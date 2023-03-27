Forest Green Rovers were 1-0 winners over Sheffield Wednesday yesterday in Sky Bet League One, with Duncan Ferguson recording his first win in-charge at The New Lawn Stadium.

Ferguson's side are planted to the foot of the League One table and are 11 points adrift of safety despite yesterday's win.

However, Forest Green managed to flip the division on its head in-front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon, beating automatic promotion hopefuls, Sheffield Wednesday.

Jordon Garrick struck the game's only goal on 35 minutes, securing Forest Green with not just Ferguson's first win, but a first victory in 2023.

That was fully deserved in the eyes of Ferguson.

"Everybody deserved that today," the Scot beamed to Sky Sports.

"I thought the boys put an incredible shift in. It’s a proud moment for myself and a proud moment for the fans to topple one of the big boys in the league.

"We were perfect for most of the game. They hardly created any chances other than long balls into our box, which we defended well. We created the most chances and should have been two or three up. The boys were fantastic today."

Such has been Forest Green's struggle this season, Ferguson's side are still heavy favourites for the drop back into League Two.

Ferguson has some frustration that Forest Green haven't had more from some of their fixtures recently, before drilling home again that he thought his side were better than Sheffield Wednesday.

"It shows were a capable of getting results," the 51-year-old continued.

"We’ve been close in four or five games but not quite got over the line. But today we got over the line and we were worthy winners.

"We were the better team today, created the better chances. They had slightly more possession but no clear-cut chances. We had the best chances in the game and should have took them."

The Verdict

It's difficult to argue with what Ferguson is saying, with Forest Green having the better of the clash in both penalty areas.

As per Sky Sports' stats, they had two clear-cut chances to Sheffield Wednesday's zero, despite Wednesday having more possession, shots and corners in the game.

Ultimately, though, the only stat that mattered was the headline one of Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday. For Ferguson that's been overdue and he was clearly delighted at picking up his first win.

