Highlights Queens Park Rangers have had a difficult couple of months with dropping results and falling back into the relegation zone.

Asmir Begovic is expected to continue as the starting goalkeeper for QPR despite their recent 4-0 defeat.

Sinclair Armstrong has solidified his spot in the starting XI and will likely partner with Lyndon Dykes up front for the upcoming game against Huddersfield.

The Championship returns this weekend after the international break, and Queens Park Rangers will be preparing to face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Rs went into the break suffering a 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers, and before that, they were winless in their five games prior.

It has been a difficult couple of months for Gareth Ainsworth and his side, as results have dropped off, and that has seen them drop back into the relegation zone.

They will hope the international break has allowed them to re-group and focus as they travel to play a Huddersfield side who are also on their own winless run and are not that far ahead of QPR.

As the game gets ever closer, here we have predicted the starting XI for QPR for their game against Huddersfield…

GK: Asmir Begovic

Begovic has started all of QPR’s games in the Championship this season, and despite the 4-0 defeat to Blackburn, he will be expected to be in between the sticks once again on Saturday.

RB: Reggie Cannon

Cannon joined the Rs as a free agent after the transfer window shut. He has been working up his fitness and played for the under-21s earlier this week.

He has vowed that he is ready to play, and Ainsworth could give him his first start this weekend.

CB: Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has come back into the QPR team after his shoulder injury, and he will be expected to be at the heart of defence once again as they try to keep a clean sheet.

CB: Jake Clarke-Salter

Clarke-Salter has started the last three games, and given Steve Cook is a doubt for the game, he will be expected to play in his absence.

LB: Kenneth Paal

Paal has started all of QPR’s games in the league, and he seems to have nailed down the starting spot at left-back.

CM: Sam Field

Field had played in every game for the club before he missed the defeat to Blackburn. He could be recalled to the starting XI for this game and replace Stephen Duke-McKenna, who started in his place.

CM: Jack Colback

Colback has been in and out of the starting XI this season, but when he’s been available, he has started more times than most.

Ainsworth will likely rely on the midfielder’s experience for this tense encounter.

CM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell has been a main part of Ainsworth's starting XI, and that is expected to continue on Saturday.

The midfielder has one goal to his name in 11 games, and he would love to add to that this weekend.

CAM: Ilias Chair

Chair is yet to hit the heights he has in the past with QPR, but he still remains important to the team.

He will hope sooner rather than later that he gets off the mark in front of goal, so Saturday would be a good place to start.

ST: Lyndon Dykes

When he’s been fit, Dykes has started for QPR, and that is likely to stay the same on Saturday, as he is being relied upon by Ainsworth to try and score the goals.

ST: Sinclair Armstrong

Armstrong has really excelled this season under Ainsworth, and he seems to be the one player who has nailed down his starting place in this team.

He will be expected to start on Saturday and partner Dykes up front.