Duffy in: The best combined Sheffield United XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Sheffield United are currently in a period of transition after suffering releagtion from the Premier League last season.

The Blades duly replaced the departed Chris Wilder with Slavisa Jokanovic over the summer and have since seen mixed results with the Serb at the helm.

They currently occupy 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship standings and will be hoping that their form picks up between now and the new year as their promotion chances appear slim at this precise moment.

It has been some fall from grace for a club that finished ninth in the Premier League as recently as 2020.

Here, we have taken all of the events of the last five years into account as have assembled the best combined Sheffield United starting eleven for your consideration.

Dean Henderson takes his place between the sticks, with the Manchester United goalkeeper having played a vital role in helping the Blades to get promoted to the Premier League before they consolidated during their first campaign in the top flight.

Enda Stevens and Kieron Freeman take their positions in this eleven as the attacking wing backs, with their goal and assist tallies during the last five years underlining their importance in helping the Blades to rise up the English football pyramid.

In defence the ever reliable trio of Jack O’Connell, John Egan and Chris Basham make up the back three, with O’Connell and Basham having thrived under Wilder as a revolutionary pair of overlapping centre backs.

In midfield the mercurial John Fleck is joined by John Lundstram, who performed brilliantly during the club’s first campaign back in the Premier League, whilst Mark Duffy completes the engine room, with his showings for the side helping them to achieve promotions from League One and the Championship respectively.

Up top Mr Sheffield United himself Billy Sharp is joined by David McGoldrick, with the two strikers having scored a combined total of 111 goals to date in red and white.