‘Due a Douglas screamer’ – Many Leeds United fans are loving full-back’s classy insight

Barry Douglas hasn’t quite hit the heights expected of him at Leeds United, but with nine games of the season to be played on the back of the restart next weekend, there’s still hope he could have a big impact in the promotion race.

Leeds sit top of the table heading into next weekend’s restart and will be looking to hit the ground running when they get to Cardiff on Sunday lunchtime.

And, in preparation for Leeds’ game in Wales, Douglas has shared footage from a shooting drill at Thorp Arch, where the 30-year-old looks in impressive nick with a lethal left-footed finish.

Quiz: The 15-question Leeds United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Leeds have picked up higher or lower than 70 points so far this season? Higher Lower

During his 12 months with Wolves it was the type of strike Douglas was producing regularly, but as things stand, he is yet to produce a similar effort for Leeds.

decent First touch head over the ball then hit and hope 🤪🙏🏼🎯 #MOT #Lufc pic.twitter.com/yd81TSpUR0 — Barry Douglas (@barrydouglas03) June 12, 2020

However, many fans are hoping we do see something like this from Douglas in the coming nine games, as we know the Scot has it in his locker to produce.

In addition to those words of encouragement, there’s also some joking with Douglas, asking if he could produce it with 30,000 ‘crowdies’ in attendance at a behind closed door fixture…

Wand — Ben Kingsnorth (@benkingsnorth) June 12, 2020

Barry scores, the crowdies are on the pitch…😂 — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) June 12, 2020

The question is, can you do it in front of 30,000 crowdios though? — Best of the Bets (@botbforum) June 12, 2020

Boom Bash! — lufcyorkshire (@daveorrodney) June 12, 2020

Quality top bins MOT — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) June 12, 2020

1st choice lb for me — J.WALLA 💙💛 (@Jwa11a) June 12, 2020

We are defo due a @barrydouglas03 screamer — Cuddy (@CudwSam) June 12, 2020

Go on son. — LEEDS UN1TED (@Lee05450143) June 12, 2020

Legend.Premiership here we come.🙏 — DOCKY (@DOCKY50957718) June 12, 2020