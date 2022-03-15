Duane Holmes starts: How we expect Huddersfield Town to line up against Millwall on Wednesday night

Huddersfield Town let things slip on Saturday when they draw 2-2 at The Hawthorns with West Bromwich Albion.

The Terriers had a two-goal advantage in the match and were in a commanding position to take all three points before late goals from Karlan Grant and Andy Carroll earned the Baggies a point.

As a result, Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield are now third in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points behind AFC Bournemouth, who also have three games in hand.

That being said, Wednesday’s clash with Millwall at The Den is vital if Huddersfield are to re-kindle any remaining hopes of automatic promotion this season.

Here, we take a look at the line up we think Corberan could deploy for the fixture.

We expect there could be a reversion back to a 4-3-3 after playing a 4-4-2 against West Brom on Saturday.

The back five could remain unchanged, with Lee Nicholls in net, and a back four of Ollie Turton, Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Harry Toffolo.

Levi Colwill is said to be nearing a return so could compete for these places in the coming fixtures.

Meanwhile, in midfield, captain Jonathan Hogg could anchor the three, with Lewis O’Brien and Jon Russell either side. Russell has been a mainstay in the side in recent weeks.

In the front three, Danel Sinani could drop to the bench.

Sorba Thomas could play on the right in his place, whilst Duane Holmes, benched Saturday, comes in on the left.

We expect Terriers’ top goal-scorer Danny Ward to start as the lone striker and lead the line.