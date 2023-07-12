Duane Holmes has penned an emotional farewell message to Huddersfield Town fans following his departure from the club.

Holmes has signed for Preston North End on a two-year contract following an agreement between the two sides.

The midfielder spent the last two and a half-years at the John Smith Stadium, where he was a key figure in the team.

The 28-year-old featured 83 times for the Terriers during this period, contributing nine goals and four assists.

Holmes helped the team to 20th, third and 18th place finishes during his time in Yorkshire, with the team narrowly missing out on promotion in his first full campaign with the Terriers.

What has Duane Holmes said to Huddersfield Town supporters following Preston North End switch?

Despite a difficult last season with Huddersfield, Holmes has claimed he will remember his journey with the club fondly.

He has thanked the fans for showing their support over the last 30 months, highlighting the momentous ups and downs he has experienced in that period.

“So my time at @htafc has come to an end,” wrote Holmes, via Instagram.

“What an amazing journey the last two and a half years have been.

“One game away from promotion, one game away from relegation, welcoming my son into the world and everything in between.

“Thank you to everyone connected for making my time back here so enjoyable.

“I’ve met some amazing people and I look forward to seeing everyone again.

“See you soon, Duane.”

Holmes is the latest player to sign for Preston, with Calvin Ramsay having joined on loan from Liverpool for the year.

Mads Frökjaer-Jensen has also joined the club from Odense, with Ryan Lowe hoping he can add a creative spark to the team’s attack.

Preston finished 12th in the Championship last season, only six points adrift of the play-off places.

The Lilywhites will be aiming to compete in the top half of the table again in the next campaign.

Preston are currently in pre-season preparing for the league’s return in the next four weeks.

The Lancashire club get their campaign underway on 5 August with a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will be hoping to start the new season with the positive momentum they finished last year with under Neil Warnock.

The 74-year-old will oversee the team for the next term, with their opening clash coming against Plymouth Argyle.

How big of a blow will Duane Holmes’ departure be for Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield are losing an experienced midfielder that formed a key part of the first team squad.

But Holmes was not a guaranteed starter every week, and the chance to move him on could be a good opportunity for Huddersfield to improve the team.

If the money earned in his sale can be reinvested back into improving Warnock’s midfield options then this could prove a deal that works out well for everyone.

Preston are getting a strong squad player to add to their ranks, with Lowe looking to bolster his own midfield choices for next season.