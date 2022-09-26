Duane Holmes in 5th: Huddersfield Town’s top 10 most valuable players right now in order

Huddersfield Town oversaw a few high-profile player departures in the summer gone by.

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-offs, Town’s squad was picked apart in a way.

Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien left Town for play-off winners Nottingham Forest, whilst Naby Sarr, Pipa and Danel Sinani, who all started at Wembley in May, moved on as well.

Naturally, Huddersfield brought in a sea of new players to replace those names. The 2022/23 campaign has been a struggle so far but the belief is there that this squad is good enough to free themselves of the trouble they played themselves into.

What of their market value, then? We’ve opted to hop over to transfermarkt to look at the squad value at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In this latest article we will be ranking the top 10 most valuable players in Huddersfield’s squad – let’s see if you agree.