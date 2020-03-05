‘Drop Ince for Campbell, then we’ll win’ – Many Stoke City fans debate key decision ahead of Hull City tie

Many Stoke City fans have debated who should start in the lone striker role against Hull City on Saturday.

It has been an up and down season at the Bet365 stadium so far, having struggled for consistency under the management of Nathan Jones and O’Neill, who was drafted in to the club to replace the Welshman in early November.

Stoke find themselves sitting just one place above the relegation zone at present, and they will need to beat Hull on Saturday if they are to avoid potentially dropping into the bottom three places.

Looking ahead to the game, O’Neill will once again be torn his selection, having opted to try various players in different positions of late.

Take part in our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What year did Jack Butland join Stoke? 2013 2012 2011 2009

Arguably one of the most changing positions in Stoke’s line up is that of the lone centre forward role with the likes of Campbell, Vokes and Lee Gregory all having a chance.

Campbell has been in good form this term, enhancing his reputation with a run of goals over the festive period – whilst Vokes and Gregory have been in and out of the side, netting on the odd occasion.

Looking ahead to the game on Saturday, Football League World’s Ben Crump asked Potters fans: “Campbell or Vokes? Who do you think O’Neill will play against Hull?” – via Facebook group The Bear Pit TV: Stoke City Fan Channel Group, and below are some of the comments.

Aaron Finney: Campbell hopefully

Huw Grandin: Both, drop Powell

Andrew William Salmon: Campbell x better player x

Kevin Welch: Drop Ince for Campbell. Then we’ll win

Liam Taylor: Should play Campbell for Vokes

Rob Roberts: Got to be Campbell all day long

Harry Wedgwood: Campbell out wide for Ince

Macca Foulkes: Campbell

Andy Evans: Like to see both at same time and drop Ince

Daz Holdcroft: I’d play both together

Steve Webb: Campbell