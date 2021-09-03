Drinan starts: The predicted Leyton Orient XI to face Newport on Saturday

Leyton Orient currently find themselves in sixth place in the fourth-tier standings after five games this season.

Wins against Bradford City and Exeter City, Draws against Carlisle United and Salford City, and a sole defeat against Harrogate Town, all mean that The O’s sit with eight points to their name.

It has been an opening five games that has comprised of playing teams who will have promotion ambitions this season, making their play-off occupying start very respectable.

Tomorrow, Kenny Jackett’s side travel to South Wales to face a Newport County side, who are also expected to mount another promotion push this campaign, following play-off heartbreak last time out.

Injuries and the international break leaves Jackett with far less than a full-strength squad to choose from, but given the club’s strong recruitment this year, they will certainly travel with confidence.

Here, we take a look at how Leyton Orient could line up against Newport County on Saturday…

Retaining his spot as number 1, Lawrence Vigouroux should continue in goal, with the 27-year-old shot-stopper seemingly a firm choice at present.

Tom James is expected to operate at right-back tomorrow, following his summer move from Hibernian, whilst Connor Wood should be named in the starting XI at left-back.

Omar Beckles’ experience and physical presence, make him a likely starter for tomorrow’s clash whilst Shadrach Ogie could start again after making the step up to starting centre-back last week, following an injury to Dan Happe.

The experienced duo of Darren Pratley and Craig Clay are likely to get the nod again, but with young midfielder Hector Kyprianou away with Cyprus on international duty, Callum Reilly might be given his first start after his deadline day move.

The O’s will also be forced to change their frontline too, with Ruel Sotiriou also reporting for international duty with Cyprus, meaning that if fit, Aaron Drinan might be required upfront.

Harry Smith is expected to continue in a striking role after netting the second against Bradford last weekend.

Theo Archibald should also start again on the left-wing, for what would be his fifth start in succession since joining Lincoln City in the summer.

