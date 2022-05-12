“Drew comparisons to Neymar and Coutinho” – Exclusive: Ex-scout discusses Fabio Carvalho ahead of Liverpool transfer

Fabio Carvalho’s talent has always been obvious, with the Fulham player bringing comparisons to Neymar and Phillipe Coutinho in the way he plays the game, Football League World has been told.

The 19-year-old has starred for the Cottagers this season, scoring ten goals and registering eight assists to help them to the Championship title in what has been a memorable campaign. Such form has caught the eye, with Carvalho poised to link up with Liverpool next season after the Reds failed in a January move for the playmaker.

Whilst losing Carvalho is a blow for Fulham, it shows they are doing something right when it comes to identifying and developing players.

And, FLW spoke to Humphrey Aghoghovbia Jr, the man who was behind taking Carvalho to Craven Cottage. Still involved with coaching and developing players through Lion Heart Football, he previously worked at Fulham as a scout and explained how it was obvious this Portuguese kid was destined for the top.

“Fabio was 11 years old when I first saw him. My friend, Carlos Leandro, who was working within the Kennington community alerted me to a young migrant from Portugal who’s family had just came over and spoke limited English.

“We did not know of his sports commitment outside of school and so gained consent from his parents and arranged for him to play in a local 5 aside game with friends and family so I could watch him play first hand.

“Immediately before the match play commenced I was passing a ball back and forth with him and noticed his technique and balance off both feet. Once the play began, you could see his speed of thought, his graceful nature when receiving the ball and the maturity of decisions who took even playing against significantly older opponents.

“Fabio was 100% a different breed. He immediately drew comparisons to Neymar and Coutinho in his style of play; an exotic type with outstanding skill and flair for football.”