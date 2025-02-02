Summary Retaining Richard Kone is crucial for Wycombe's promotion hopes despite Luton's persistent bids.

Wycombe must secure a left-back to cover for Harvie, impacting their attacking play.

Finding a deep playmaker like Aaron Morley remains a priority as the transfer deadline nears.

Wycombe Wanderers head into the final days of the window having signed six first-team players over the course of the month.

It's been a seriously exciting January for the Chairboys, despite the departures of Aaron Morley and Matt Bloomfield. In a month when big spending was expected at the top of League One, Wycombe have certainly kept up with their promotion rivals with their business.

So far, Sonny Bradley, Anders Hagelskjaer, Magnus Westergaard, Alex Lowry, James Berry, and a return for Caleb Taylor have been the six new first-team additions. Not wholesale change, but some strong additions to complement what's already at the club.

There have also been plenty of outgoings, as Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Hartridge, Matt Butcher, and Brandon Hanlan have made loan switches away from Adams Park. With spaces left in the squad for more new additions following these departures, it seems safe to say that Wycombe aren't done in the market yet.

Here is what a dream deadline day would look like for the Chairboys.

Richard Kone remains at Wycombe Wanderers

A hot topic of the transfer window has been Luton Town's pursuit of League One top scorer, Richard Kone. The Ivorian has been a goal machine for the Chairboys this season, firing his club to an important win over Barnsley in midweek with a brace.

Luton boss Bloomfield has remained tight-lipped about a reunion with Kone at Kenilworth Road, but four bids have reportedly been sent back to his former employers, the latest of which was believed to be worth up to £7m. Of course, this disappointed Wanderers supporters, as losing the 21-year-old could have massive consequences in the promotion race.

However, reports on Friday suggested that Kone is now expected to remain in Buckinghamshire for the rest of the season. Wycombe didn't budge in their not for sale stance by Luton's fourth bid, rejecting it to once again frustrate the Hatters. It now seems that the Bedfordshire outfit have finally understood the message at the fourth time of asking.

Retaining Kone is absolutely essential to maintain Wycombe's promotion hopes. With Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez joining Wrexham, Wanderers must ensure they have plenty of firepower up top. The non-league import is that firepower, and so much more than just a goalscorer. His work-rate, strength, pace and intelligence make him a constant headache for defenders, so keeping hold of 'The King' will be key.

Signing a left-back to provide cover and competition for Dan Harvie

Daniel Harvie has arguably been the most underrated piece of business by the club this season. The Scot arrived from bitter rivals MK Dons in the summer and has continued the incredible legacy of the number three shirt which was vacated by Joe Jacobson.

However, the 25-year-old is the only natural left-back at the club currently. Luke Leahy is comfortable in the position, but doesn't really have the pace to keep up with the demand of being an attacking fullback. With Harvie recently picking up a knock against Northampton Town and Hartridge Exeter-bound, Wycombe are light of options on the left flank of their defence.

The Chairboys could pick up an attacking fullback, who will provide cover and competition for Harvie. Nobody else in the current squad is able to offer what the former MK Dons man does at left-back, whose role is crucial to the way that Wycombe play.

There are endless options available who could be a great shout, but one that particularly catches the eye is Luton's Joe Johnson. The youngster is a highly-regarded prospect at Kenilworth Road, and would serve as a great Harvie alternative on a short-term loan deal. However, after the Kone debacle, the Hatters may be reluctant to do business with Wycombe.

Bringing in a deep playmaker to fill the Aaron Morley void

The return of Morley was a hot topic earlier in the window, but since Bloomfield left, everything has gone quiet on that front. With Steven Schumacher now in charge of Bolton Wanderers and the midfielder being a key player since his return to Lancashire, that ship may have sailed.

Whilst it can't be ruled out that Wycombe could make a late pursuit of Morley, it seems highly unlikely that will happen now. This means that they will need to search for an alternative who can fill the role he played in the middle of the park. The 24-year-old sat deep in the midfield, connecting the play between the defenders and the attackers, which he excelled at.

Aaron Morley - League One Stats 2024-25 (As Per Fotmob) Apps Starts Goal Assists Pass accuracy (%) Chances created Duels won (%) Recoveries 25 24 3 5 79.2 35 57.8 105 *Accurate as of 31 Jan 2025

Since he left, there has been less of an impact from the midfield, which could do with reinforcement. The Chairboys have had multiple bids turned down for Walsall's Jamie Jellis, who looked to be a great replacement for Morley, but it seems unlikely the League Two leaders will let him go.

A great shout would be Paris Maghoma, who has been struggling for minutes at Brentford. The youngster excelled at Bolton last season, and could be available for loan at the end of the window. Whilst some may think he's far too good for League One, the final few hours of the window always spring a surprise or two, and Wycombe should certainly look at him if he becomes available for loan.