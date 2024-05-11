Highlights Leicester City secured Championship title; looking to strengthen squad for upcoming Premier League campaign.

In: Callum O'Hare targeted as free transfer, shining for Coventry this season; great fit for Foxes midfield.

Out: Dennis Praet likely to leave after limited game time this season; opportunity for fresh signings in new era.

Leicester City look ahead to 2024/25 and their return to the Premier League.

The Foxes have enjoyed an exceptional campaign in the Championship this season, finishing as Champions on 97 points, and they now return to the Premier League after just a year away.

Enzo Maresca has hugely succeeded in his first managerial role in England and will now look to take charge of Leicester City in the top flight.

Despite possessing a number of highly talented players, Leicester will have to dip into the transfer market this summer in order to strengthen their options and compete among the very best in the Premier League.

It is well known that Leicester have suffered financial issues over the last couple of months, with the EFL imposing a registration ban on the club for alleged breaches of the Profit and Sustainability rules.

However, it is now believed that the club are free to sign players in the upcoming transfer window, with the Premier League having no current plans to extend their ban into next season.

With that said, Football League World has examined what a dream start to the summer window would look like from a Leicester point of view...

In: Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare is a player destined for the Premier League next season and Leicester will certainly be hoping that the King Power Stadium is his next destination.

The attacking midfielder's contract is set to expire in the summer, which will allow clubs to pick up a top-quality footballer for free, as he is believed to have rejected a new deal with the Sky Blues.

O'Hare is receiving plenty of interest from top flight clubs, with West Ham and Aston Villa both reportedly keen. Leicester are now said to have joined the race for the 26-year-old, as they look to strengthen ahead of next season.

The Coventry man would be a dream signing for a club like Leicester off the back of a promotion to the Championship, and it is the perfect step forward in the player's career. This season, he returned from a severe injury to score six league goals and assisted three in 18 starts, which included scoring a brace against Leicester, so it is no wonder that the Foxes have him on their radar.

Away from the Championship, Coventry had an incredible FA Cup run where they reached the Semi-finals and were harshly knocked out by Manchester United on penalties. O'Hare played a huge role in their FA Cup success, scoring a whopping four goals in three starts, including one at Wembley to make it 3-2 and keep the dream alive.

The 26-year-old would fit perfectly into Leicester City's midfield and would be a smart replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, should the club feel the need to sell.

Out: Dennis Praet

Dennis Praet has been a reliable option for Leicester over the past five years, having made over 100 appearances and contributing to 12 goals from midfield. He was a part of the 2020/21 squad that advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League and lifted the FA Cup trophy for the first time in the club's history.

There is no doubt that Praet has been a useful servant to the club, but it now looks rather likely that his time at the King Power Stadium has come to an end. His contract is set to expire this summer and it would not make much sense for the Foxes to offer him a new one, given his lack of game time this season.

He managed just six Championship starts this campaign and never looked like a favourite of Maresca and it would surely suit all parties for Praet to depart over the coming weeks.

According to Capology, the Belgian is estimated to be earning £75,000 per week, meaning just four Leicester players are earning more. Freeing up that sort of space on the wage bill could be huge for Leicester as they can put that money towards fresh, new signings, such as O'Hare, for example, as they build for the Premier League.