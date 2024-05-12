Highlights For Huddersfield Town, a strong transfer window is essential to address scoring issues and aim for League One promotion.

Following a dismal 2023/24 campaign, Huddersfield Town have been relegated from the Championship to League One, so the Terriers are likely to undergo somewhat of a rebuild this summer transfer window.

Supporters of the West Yorkshire outfit will be expecting an automatic promotion push, while landing a League One play-off spot will surely be the minimum objective for a side who were in the Championship play-off final just two years ago.

If the Terriers want to enjoy a successful 2024/25 third tier campaign, it is imperative that they have a strong transfer window this summer, but as well as signing new players, the club will likely have to sell some of their squad assets as they gear up for their first stint in the third tier since the 2011/12 season.

This would be the dream start to the Terriers' transfer window:

Gassan Ahadme

The Terriers clearly have problems in front of goal, as the club's top scorer during the 2023/24 campaign was central defender Michael Helik, who scored nine goals in the second tier, while the club's highest-scoring forward was Delano Burgzorg, with seven, on loan from Mainz.

In order to ensure that a League One promotion race will be on the cards, it is imperative that the West Yorkshire side address their goalscoring issues this summer.

Ipswich Town forward Gassan Ahadme could be a strong option, as during a loan spell with Cambridge United, who finished just four points above the third tier, he scored 11 goals in 29 appearances and just 22 starts.

Gassan Ahadme 2023/24 League One stats (FotMob) Appearances 29 Starts 22 Minutes played 1,982 Goals 11 Expected goals (xG) 8.61 Shots 56 Shots on target 23 Assists 0

Following the Tractor Boys' promotion to the Premier League, Ahadme is likely to be available again this summer, either for a permanent deal or a loan, while his contract at Portman Road expires in 2025 after he signed a three-year deal in 2022.

The 23-year-old could be a dangerous player for a Huddersfield side who are looking to compete at the top of the table, and will likely give him more service than that of Cambridge as they aim for a Championship return.

Ollie Turton

Following their relegation from the Championship to League One, Town will be looking to sell some of their players this summer as they look to rebuild.

Ollie Turton is a player that the Terriers may look to cash in on this summer, as the 31-year-old was only able to make three appearances during 2023/24 due to injury setbacks.

As reported by BBC Sport, Turton required knee surgery shortly after returning from a long-term ACL injury and was ruled out for months in January 2024.

The defender did not make his return until 13th April, when he made a one-minute cameo against Bristol City, and although he started each of the last two games of the season, the Terriers should surely be looking to offload him this summer.

Turton has made a combined total of just 21 Championship appearances over the last two seasons, which demonstrates his injury struggles of late, so Town should be open to selling him this transfer window.