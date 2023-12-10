Highlights Middlesbrough is expected to make signings in the transfer market due to injuries in defence and midfield, despite the team's recent success.

Seny Dieng is likely to continue as the goalkeeper, Lukas Engel is favored at left-back, and Joe Worrall is the desired centre-back signing.

Ben Johnson, Hayden Hackney, and Sam Greenwood are key players who need to return from injury, while Matt Crooks and Isaiah Jones contribute to the attack. Emmanuel Latte Lath impressed as a striker.

Middlesbrough are one of a number of Championship clubs that are expected to delve into the transfer market when the January window finally arrives.

Injuries in defence and midfield are currently hampering Michael Carrick even if his side’s fortunes are on the up-and-up.

A couple of new faces added to the backline to account for the growing injury list is what Carrick probably has in mind for Middlesbrough, and so here is what Football League World imagines their dream XI to be, come the beginning of February.

GK: Seny Dieng

Starting in between the sticks and former Queens’ Park Rangers’ number one Seny Dieng is being tipped to retain the gloves.

He has had a few questionable moments in a ‘Boro shirt although he hasn’t always been helped out by the defence in front of him.

LB: Lukas Engel

Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura have shared the responsibility at left-back for Michael Carrick, as the season has gone on.

There isn’t a huge gap in ability between the pair but Engel has appeared more prominently so he gets the nod.

CB: Joe Worrall

Centre-back appears to be the position at which Carrick is most keen to do business and Joe Worrall is the name on everybody’s lips.

Given that he has reportedly been “banished” from the Nottingham Forest team despite being club captain, and that he is training away from the rest of the group, the end is surely near.

CB: Dael Fry

Paddy McNair and Dael Fry are the two, high-profile, stricken centre-backs in the ‘Boro ranks.

The pair should be back in action by the end of December and the absence of Fry in particularly is already being felt.

RB: Ben Johnson

Former Huddersfield Town man Tommy Smith began the season in the right-back position but he is another who has succumbed to injury.

Dutchman Andernee Dijksteel was sent off in the recent defeat to Leeds United which will only add further fuel to the fire of the rumours regarding out of favour West Ham United man Ben Johnson.

Boro were amongst the potential suitors for Johnson in the summer and given that he is clearly surplus to David Moyes’ requirements, a Championship switch makes a lot of sense for all parties.

CM: Hayden Hackney

Injuries are the lead story at the Riverside with the latest victim to feature on this list being Hayden Hackney.

The midfielder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23, making 34 league appearances, so the quicker he is back in the fold the better.

CM: Daniel Barlaser

Jonny Howson is a supremely experienced player who enjoyed lengthy spells at Leeds United and Norwich City before signing for Middlesbrough in 2017.

At 35, his endurance may well be dwindling which is why the 26-year-old Daniel Barlaser seems to be a more reliable pick for the week-in, week-out action.

LW: Sam Greenwood

Moving into the attacking third and Sam Greenwood is a player attracting a lot of attention at the moment.

Carrick reportedly wants to pursue a permanent deal for the Leeds loanee although there are complications, and so for the time being, simply keeping him beyond January is essential.

AM: Matt Crooks

Matt Crooks arrived at the Riverside by way of Rotherham United, as did Daniel Barlaser, and the former has been a Middlesbrough stalwart ever since.

He contributed two assists and a goal to the Carrick cause in the month of November and he remains the heartbeat of the attack.

RW: Isaiah Jones

Another player who is supremely influential in the red and white, our penultimate name in the XI, is Isaiah Jones.

Jones was previously a fullback/wingback but having scored the first and third goals in a 4-0 drubbing of Preston North End at the end of November, his attacking prowess is there for all to see.

ST: Emmanuel Latte Lath

Talking of players to score a brace and Emmanuel Latte Lath did exactly that at Elland Road.

The result may not have gone Boro’s way but this was a huge step in the right direction for the Ivorian striker as he battles it out with the likes of Josh Coburn and Marcus Forss for this elusive starting spot.