Birmingham City’s Auston Trusty has revealed his delight after he made his USA debut in their 7-1 hammering of Grenada on early Saturday morning.

The defender joined Blues on loan from Arsenal in the summer, and he quickly managed to establish himself as an important player for John Eustace. Trusty has featured in all but one game, which he missed through injury, highlighting his importance to the side.

Given his impressive displays, there had been growing calls for the 24-year-old to be rewarded with international recognition, and that finally came during the current break. Temporary head coach Anthony Hudson had called Trusty up for the current CONCACAF Nations League fixtures, and Trusty was handed a start against Grenada. He responded by putting in a strong display, registering an assist as they ran riot, eventually winning 7-1.

And, it was clearly a great night for the Blues loanee, as he took to Twitter to share a passionate message.

"Dream come true. Debut. First start. First assist. First international win.

"A special night I will never forget. Since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing for my country and representing the USA. Last night that dream finally came true."

Trusty will hope that he has done enough to keep his place in the XI as the USA face El Salvador on Tuesday, needing a point in order to progress to the play-offs. With the game being played in Orlando, it would be a potential home debut for Trusty.

After that, attention will turn back to Blues, who welcome Blackburn to St. Andrew’s on April 1. Two victories in their previous three games has eased any relegation fears for Eustace’s side, who are sure to be playing Championship football next season.

The verdict

This was a great moment for Trusty, and you can tell from his message here that it meant so much to him to pull on the US shirt, which is exactly how it should be, as it’s arguably the pinnacle of his career.

Of course, this also reflects well on Birmingham and the coaching staff at the club, as they’ve done their bit to help Trusty improve, and you can be sure that he appreciates everyone involved who has helped him reach that stage.

Now, he will hope to make his home debut in the coming days, and then Trusty will return to Birmingham with extra confidence and motivation for the run-in, as he looks to maintain the club form that put him in that position.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.