Derby County are in desperate need of reinforcements, with the Championship season taking its toll on players, management and supporters.

Paul Warne has been backed to stay as the manager of the Rams despite a poor run of form over the last couple of months that has led to pressure mounting on the 51-year-old.

The East Midlands outfit have been hit by injuries throughout the season, but the last few days have been particularly difficult with Curtis Nelson suffering damage to his knee ligaments that has seen his campaign come to an end.

Football League World has taken a look at Derby's dream starting XI that they may be able to name after the January transfer window shuts in under two weeks' time.

GK - Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Jacob Widell Zettestrom has been Warne's number once since arriving from Djurgardens for £1.4m in the summer, and he has been dependable between the posts.

The Swedish shot-stopper has saved Derby on a number of occasions already, and he will continue to be a rock in goal for his team for the foreseeable future.

RB - Ryan Nyambe

Kane Wilson's injury has left the Rams light in the right-back department once again, but Ryan Nyambe is coming back to full fitness and will be able to take the 24-year-old's place in the team in the next couple of weeks.

The former Wigan Athletic man is Warne's best defensive option in the position, and supporters will be looking forward to seeing him start once again after four months out of action with a knee injury that he sustained against Millwall.

CB - Matt Clarke

The first new signing on this list, Matt Clarke, is perhaps the number one priority for Derby following injuries to Nelson and Nat Phillips.

The latter sustained an issue against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round, and it could take a couple of weeks before he comes back to full fitness. Football League World exclusively revealed that the Rams are leading the race for the signature of the centre-back, following the permanent arrival of George Edmundson.

The 28-year-old has spent two seasons at Pride Park in the past between 2019 and 2021 in two seperate loan spells from Brighton & Hove Albion.

CB - Eiran Cashin

Eiran Cashin has been superb for Derby this season, and returned to the starting XI after a month out with a hamstring injury against Watford FC.

However, following the defeat, Pete O'Rourke revealed on Monday evening that Brighton & Hove Albion had submitted a bid for the centre-back.

It is not the first time that the Seagulls have come in for the 23-year-old, having doing so in August 2023. The bid has been rejected by the Championship side, with Cashin not available at any price this month.

LB - Callum Elder

Callum Elder has enjoyed a good season for Derby after struggling in his first year at the club, and he has made the left-back position his own.

Fitness issues plagued his 2023/24 campaign, but he has kept himself fit since promotion, and he has shown supporters the levels that would have been expected of him when he first arrived in the East Midlands.

DM - Ebou Adams

The Rams' midfield has been dominated by the performances of Ebou Adams over the course of the last 12 months, and he has been influential in the middle of the park this season.

The 29-year-old has played in a multitude of positions in the midfield in 2024/25, but he has not allowed his standards to slip at any point.

He has had multiple injury scares this season, but his ability to bounce back from any time away from the starting XI makes him the first name on the teamsheet.

CM - Oscar Fraulo

Soccer News Netherlands has linked the Championship side with a move for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Oscar Fraulo, who is currently on loan at Dutch side FC Utrecht.

The 21-year-old would be the subject of a loan-to-buy offer if a bid was to come in, as per the report, and he could slot in perfectly next to Adams and offer the Rams more youth in their midfield.

The Dane has found game time more difficult to come by this season, despite joining Utrecht last season as well, and Derby must pounce on this and bring him to Pride Park.

CM - Kenzo Goudmijn

Kenzo Goudmijn joined the Rams ahead of this season for £600k from AZ Alkmaar, and he has become a hit in black-and-white.

Although he has perhaps not been able to show his true ability, at times he has proven why Warne brought him to the club.

His ability on the ball is perhaps the best in the entire club, and he has an extraordinary vision that has allowed him to link up play from the defence to attack on several occasions in 2024/25, and he will only get better as time goes on.

RW - Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Derby's captain, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, may have hoped for a better first season back in the Championship personally, but he continues to be picked by Warne.

It is clear that his technical ability is starting to decline, but on his day he is a threat on the right-wing - a position that he wants to play in more often.

Replacing the 32-year-old will be a priority in the summer, but for now, he will see out the season as one of the two starting wingers for the club.

ST - Lars-Jorgen Salvesen

The Rams' first signing of 2025, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, arrived at Pride Park on 15 January from Norwegian side Viking FK for £800k.

The 28-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club, and there is great excitement surrounding him as he is the first permanent striker signing since the summer of 2022.

His height suits Warne's style of play, and he will benefit greatly from the number of crosses put into the box by Derby's wingers and full-backs.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen Viking FK stats 2024 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 27 (23) Minutes played 1935 Goals (assists) 12 (3) xG 10.29 Shots (on target) 81 (35) Pass accuracy 62.1% Touches (in opposition box) 599 (122) Aerial duels won 53 Recoveries 33

LW - Corey Blackett-Taylor

Corey Blackett-Taylor has found it difficult to find a place in the starting XI since joining from Charlton Athletic in January 2024, but when he has played, he has been entertaining and dangerous.

Supporters want to see more of the 27-year-old, and if he can keep fit, it seems likely that he will make the left-wing position his own.

He scored his first goal for Derby against Norwich City in September, and will be hoping that he can add more to his tally in the coming weeks and months as the Rams aim for survival.