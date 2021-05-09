‘Dreading the play-offs’, ‘Doesn’t bode well’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans saying the same thing following Northampton Town result

Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs was confirmed before their clash with Northampton Town, but there was still a feeling that there was plenty of work to do.

Victory against Plymouth Argyle last weekend had ended a seven-match winless run but coming into the clash with the Cobblers, there was a feel feeling that Lee Johnson’s side needed to put in an inspiring display.

Unfortunately that didn’t quite happen.

On a disappointing afternoon at the Stadium Of Light the Wearsiders were held to a 1-1 draw by the already-relegated side.

Sunderland were arguably the better team for most of the game but struggled to turn possession into chances against Northampton.

Sam Hoskins gave the Black Cats a nasty shock with a free-kick late on, however Sunderland’s blushes were spared when Carl Winchester tapped home from close range to spare the club’s blushes.

With the play-offs next up for Johnson’s side it seems that there’s plenty of work for the team to do if they’re to secure promotion.

As you’d imagine, the 1-1 result against Northampton Town didn’t exactly inspire confidence among Sunderland’s supporters.

Here’s a selection of what fans had to say.

I’m dreading play offs we are fucking awful — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) May 9, 2021

Astonishing, we cant beat relegated Northampton at home, when players should be playing for their shirt in the play offs and for next season.

This doesn't bode well for the play offs, poor run of form — Jim Bittlestone (@jimhev) May 9, 2021

If we play owt like that in play offs we will get laughed at 🤣 — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) May 9, 2021

1 win in 9 going into the play offs. Get In! — Sunderland Limbs (@LimbsSunderland) May 9, 2021

Not great!! I'm not confident at all heading into the play-offs. The other three clubs have more momentum than us!! — Daniel (@DanMeister1234) May 9, 2021

If Lee Johnson says we played well in spells. I’m not watching the play offs. Horrendous all game. — Anthony Bulmer (@Anthony_Bulmer) May 9, 2021