Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Dreading the play-offs’, ‘Doesn’t bode well’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans saying the same thing following Northampton Town result

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland’s spot in the play-offs was confirmed before their clash with Northampton Town, but there was still a feeling that there was plenty of work to do.

Victory against Plymouth Argyle last weekend had ended a seven-match winless run but coming into the clash with the Cobblers, there was a feel feeling that Lee Johnson’s side needed to put in an inspiring display.

Unfortunately that didn’t quite happen.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18

What year were Sunderland formed?

On a disappointing afternoon at the Stadium Of Light the Wearsiders were held to a 1-1 draw by the already-relegated side.

Sunderland were arguably the better team for most of the game but struggled to turn possession into chances against Northampton.

Sam Hoskins gave the Black Cats a nasty shock with a free-kick late on, however Sunderland’s blushes were spared when Carl Winchester tapped home from close range to spare the club’s blushes.

With the play-offs next up for Johnson’s side it seems that there’s plenty of work for the team to do if they’re to secure promotion.

As you’d imagine, the 1-1 result against Northampton Town didn’t exactly inspire confidence among Sunderland’s supporters.

Here’s a selection of what fans had to say.


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreading the play-offs’, ‘Doesn’t bode well’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans saying the same thing following Northampton Town result

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: