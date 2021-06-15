‘Dreading next season’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest club update

A number of West Brom fans have been reacting to the latest update on the club’s managerial search from chief executive Xu Ke revealing there is no deadline in place to appoint a new manager.

The Baggies have been searching for a replacement for Sam Allardyce for a while now and it had seemed like they were closing in on appointing former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, with it having been reported a move was close to being finalised.

However, the former Schalke manager has instead decided to take on the managerial position at Switzerland side Young Boys. That means that the Baggies find themselves back to square one so to speak in terms of who they will look to appoint as their next permanent manager.

The club’s chief executive Xu Ke took to the Baggies’ official club website to issue a statement and an update to supporters on what is happening with their managerial search.

He suggested that they are working hard to find the right candidate but that it will now take time to appoint the right person following the setbacks they have endured.

Many West Brom fans were left perplexed with this latest update and there were some supporters questioning the direction they are heading in at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Not even the end of June and I'm already dreading next season. — Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) June 14, 2021

Bit of a predictable statement. We're not rushing to get a coach but we still want you to buy a season ticket. We have an opportunity for a complete rebuild, let's not be Albion, let's get it done properly. — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) June 14, 2021

What a dreadful statement. We have been incompetent in making an appointment of what should be an attractive job (at least at outset) for a strong manager. But we want your money #wba — Chris Payne (@ChrisPayne1212) June 14, 2021

Calling it now this will be one of the lowest season ticket sales over the last 10 years. Disgraceful that we didn’t have a plan since knowing Sam didn’t want to stay. Absolutely clueless from top to bottom. — ⚪️ (@Cal102030) June 14, 2021

Don't believe the club will make the right appointment. Not convinced Ken understand how difficult getting promoted this time around will be . — James Hamilton (@JamesHamiltonGK) June 14, 2021

Finding the right coach more important than when he is appointed. Would help if you knew who you wanted — Steve George (@Baggieboy1888) June 14, 2021

Pack your bags and get out. Pointless statement, says nothing. — Jonathan Ward (@jaward916) June 14, 2021

That was arguably worse than no statement at all — Social Justice Paladin (@Carpenterdf) June 14, 2021