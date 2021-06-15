Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Dreading next season’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest club update

A number of West Brom fans have been reacting to the latest update on the club’s managerial search from chief executive Xu Ke revealing there is no deadline in place to appoint a new manager.

The Baggies have been searching for a replacement for Sam Allardyce for a while now and it had seemed like they were closing in on appointing former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, with it having been reported a move was close to being finalised.

However, the former Schalke manager has instead decided to take on the managerial position at Switzerland side Young Boys. That means that the Baggies find themselves back to square one so to speak in terms of who they will look to appoint as their next permanent manager.

The club’s chief executive Xu Ke took to the Baggies’ official club website to issue a statement and an update to supporters on what is happening with their managerial search.

He suggested that they are working hard to find the right candidate but that it will now take time to appoint the right person following the setbacks they have endured.

Many West Brom fans were left perplexed with this latest update and there were some supporters questioning the direction they are heading in at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


