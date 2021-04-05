‘Dreadful’, ‘Well off the pace’ – Many Watford fans slam player’s performance in 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough

Watford may have handed a route back into the automatic promotion picture for Brentford and Swansea City after surrendering a lead at The Riverside this afternoon.

The Hornets were looking to extend their lead over the chasing pack to 12 points in the early EFL kick off today, and they got off to a good start thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s goal in the first half.

It was a dominant performance from Xisco Munoz’s outfit in terms of keeping the ball and in shots, with 10 efforts compared to Middlesbrough’s three.

Getting them on target was an issue though as just two of them were to test Marcus Bettinelli – and they ended up being punished for their lack of clinicalness.

With their first shot on target, Boro equalised in the 78th minute, with Yannick Bolasie nodding in a free kick from close range.

There were no more goals in the match and it gives both the Bees and the Swans extra motivation going into their second games of the Easter weekend.

One player in particular disappointed for Watford and that is Joao Pedro.

Big things were expected of the Brazilian teenager this season, and he’s scored nine goals for the Hornets in a usually very attacking line-up.

He took his scoreless streak to seven games today though and his performance overall left Watford fans extremely disappointed – check out their reactions below.

Pedro’s been well off the pace recently. Think it’s time for Gray to start the next couple #watfordfc — LocoMilkyJoe (@LocoMilkyJoe) April 5, 2021

C’mon, Xisco. Pedro has been shocking 🤦🏼‍♂️#watfordfc — LocoMilkyJoe (@LocoMilkyJoe) April 5, 2021

Joao Pedro’s first touch has been awful today. Everyone bar Hughes and Bachmann been completely off the mark for me. #watfordfc — georgie (@georgiestockers) April 5, 2021

Why is Pedro still on #watfordfc — ͏. (@WFCJack1) April 5, 2021

Get Pedro off. Not been good enough today. Tbf the tempo has been way to slow to cause Boro any real problems. #WatfordFC — Lee Jackson (@LeeJackson_1) April 5, 2021

Really want Joao Pedro to succeed but he hasn’t scored since the Blackburn game. Hope he comes into fruition soon 🐝💛⚽️ #watfordfc — Momen_WFC (@Momen_WFC) April 5, 2021

Seems like we rushed Joao Pedro back from his injury . Very poor today . Shame — ScrumptiousSema (@ScrumptiousSema) April 5, 2021

Not much else to expect when you give away set pieces every 2 minutes, they were bound to score one of them. Thought Sierralta was brilliant again. Hughesy doing everything well as ever. Not much else to shout about. Joao Pedro particularly poor — Watford Speak (@watfordspeak) April 5, 2021

Joao Pedro has been dreadful today — Joe Burn (@Joe__Burn) April 5, 2021