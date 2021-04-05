Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Dreadful’, ‘Well off the pace’ – Many Watford fans slam player’s performance in 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough

Published

5 mins ago

on

Watford may have handed a route back into the automatic promotion picture for Brentford and Swansea City after surrendering a lead at The Riverside this afternoon.

The Hornets were looking to extend their lead over the chasing pack to 12 points in the early EFL kick off today, and they got off to a good start thanks to Ismaila Sarr’s goal in the first half.

It was a dominant performance from Xisco Munoz’s outfit in terms of keeping the ball and in shots, with 10 efforts compared to Middlesbrough’s three.

Getting them on target was an issue though as just two of them were to test Marcus Bettinelli – and they ended up being punished for their lack of clinicalness.

With their first shot on target, Boro equalised in the 78th minute, with Yannick Bolasie nodding in a free kick from close range.

There were no more goals in the match and it gives both the Bees and the Swans extra motivation going into their second games of the Easter weekend.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Watford midfielder quiz, can you even call yourself a Hornets fan?

1 of 20

Watford signed Matthew Spring from which side in 2005?

One player in particular disappointed for Watford and that is Joao Pedro.

Big things were expected of the Brazilian teenager this season, and he’s scored nine goals for the Hornets in a usually very attacking line-up.

He took his scoreless streak to seven games today though and his performance overall left Watford fans extremely disappointed – check out their reactions below.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful’, ‘Well off the pace’ – Many Watford fans slam player’s performance in 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: