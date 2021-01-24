Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Dreadful’ – These QPR fans discuss player who was a ‘lost boy’ in defeat to Derby

Published

1 hour ago

on

It was bad day for QPR on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Derby County at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ close range strike on the rebound after Seny Dieng had saved from Kamil Jozwiak’s initial strike 56 minutes into the game was enough to seal all three points for the Rams in London.

That results brings an end to QPR’s two-game winning run, and leaves them 17th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

One player who struggled for Mark Warburton’s side on Saturday, was Niko Hamalainen.

Playing out on the left-hand side for QPR once again, Hamalainen struggled to make an impact for Rangers against Derby, with WhoScored reporting that the Finn recorded a pass success rate of just 64.3%, while completing just one dribble, and failing to get either of his two shots on target, before being substituted with around 10 minutes remaining.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the QPR fanbase, with plenty of supporters seemingly far from impressed with Hamalainen as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 23-year-old.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful’ – These QPR fans discuss player who was a ‘lost boy’ in defeat to Derby

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: