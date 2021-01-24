‘Dreadful’ – These QPR fans discuss player who was a ‘lost boy’ in defeat to Derby

It was bad day for QPR on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by Derby County at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Colin Kazim-Richards’ close range strike on the rebound after Seny Dieng had saved from Kamil Jozwiak’s initial strike 56 minutes into the game was enough to seal all three points for the Rams in London.

That results brings an end to QPR’s two-game winning run, and leaves them 17th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

One player who struggled for Mark Warburton’s side on Saturday, was Niko Hamalainen.

Playing out on the left-hand side for QPR once again, Hamalainen struggled to make an impact for Rangers against Derby, with WhoScored reporting that the Finn recorded a pass success rate of just 64.3%, while completing just one dribble, and failing to get either of his two shots on target, before being substituted with around 10 minutes remaining.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by the QPR fanbase, with plenty of supporters seemingly far from impressed with Hamalainen as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 23-year-old.

sell niko asap — Nick Evans (@N1ckEvans) January 23, 2021

It won’t be our day very often with Niko on the left and Chair on set pieces. 8 days of this window to sign two full / wing backs. And those subs today 🙈 — DTWLes (@DTWLes) January 23, 2021

Niko and Kane dreadful, need CM’s and two full backs desperately. — conor molyneaux (@CMoly7) January 23, 2021

Please please please sign 2 new full backs. NIKO is a lost boy! Kane is useless crossing adomah came on for 60 seconds and whipped in a peach straight away 😂 — ReeceQPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Boothreece92) January 23, 2021

Is everyone over the Niko H fascination now? Not sure where he was for that goal, again… #QPR — Chris Checkley (@ChrisCheckley) January 23, 2021

Need to up the tempo second half. Things to note, Willock isn’t a CM. We need one desperately. Kane and Niko are not the answers at full back which we knew well in advance of tonight.#QPR — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) January 20, 2021

Niko’s not the best is he… #qpr — Whizzbit 🇬🇧 🍻 (@Whizzbit1) January 23, 2021

@QPR Such a disappointing performance. Did we really give Niko a four year contract? 🙁😢 #QPR — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) January 23, 2021

How is Lee Wallace worse than niko?? #qpr — Walter E Kurtz (nee Sobchak) (@arkanshah45) January 23, 2021

I’d be starting Adomah at wing back instead of Niko just to add that experience into the team. He’s already done more then niko had done for the whole game. #QPR — Jayden Baker (@realjaydenbaker) January 23, 2021