‘Dreadful’, ‘Sell’ – These Derby County fans slam 20-y/o after role in Stoke City defeat

Derby County’s miserable form continued as they were beaten by Stoke City yesterday.

Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game, with Wayne Rooney’s side struggling throughout, as they failed to record a shot on target.

That highlights what a poor team performance it was, and one man who failed to make an impact was Max Bird. The 20-year-old midfielder came on just after the hour mark for Louie Sibley and he didn’t impact the game as he would’ve wanted.

The youngster was careless in possession, losing the ball on a few occasions, and he also didn’t do enough to stop the cross that resulted in the only goal.

Therefore, Bird came in for plenty of criticism following his display from the bench, although it should be pointed out that he wasn’t the only one to take stick from the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his performance…

What a cameo by max bird 😂😂😂 #dcfc — Ed (@EHarper95) March 20, 2021

#dcfc max bird is having a stinker. Never seen so many hopeless balls overhit forwards — Jshm (@jshmtn) March 20, 2021

Bird is dreadful, almost hindered us more than anything since coming on, every pass he makes is overhit! #dcfc #dcfcfans — RichO92 (@RichOGaming92) March 20, 2021

Max bird is dreadful, needs some passing practice🤦🏻‍♂️#dcfc #dcfcfans — liam smith (@liams028) March 20, 2021

How much would you sell Max Bird for and why is £1.50 a good deal #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nige (@NigeBriden) March 20, 2021

Unpopular opinion, I’d sell knight and bird in a flash! Not good enough! #dcfc — ⚽️PANTZ⚽️ (@pantz88) March 20, 2021

Remember the rumour when Chelsea were looking at Bird…..#dcfc — DCFC_DAN (@dan_dcfc) March 20, 2021