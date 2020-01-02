Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Dreadful’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans vent anger after shock setback

Published

3 mins ago

on

Cardiff City were beaten 6-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship yesterday.

A hat-trick from Nahki Wells, two from Bright Osayi-Samuel and one from Ebere Eze summoned Cardiff to their biggest defeat of the season.

Will Vaulks scored a consolation in injury time but it was far too little, far too late from Cardiff, who ended their unbeaten run of four in the league.

After a solid win away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, which followed a phenomenal second-half comeback against Leeds earlier in the month, results like this are hard for Neil Harris, his players and the fans to take.

Plenty took to Twitter throughout and after the game to vent their frustrations and sympathy for the travelling fans, who made the three-hour cross-border journey to watch their team yesterday.

Harris and along with most of the players apologised to fans after the game last night, but many were still left fuming – here we take a look at what the Cardiff fans are saying on Twitter after yesterday’s defeat:


