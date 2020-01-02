‘Dreadful’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans vent anger after shock setback

Cardiff City were beaten 6-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship yesterday.

A hat-trick from Nahki Wells, two from Bright Osayi-Samuel and one from Ebere Eze summoned Cardiff to their biggest defeat of the season.

Will Vaulks scored a consolation in injury time but it was far too little, far too late from Cardiff, who ended their unbeaten run of four in the league.

After a solid win away at Sheffield Wednesday last time out, which followed a phenomenal second-half comeback against Leeds earlier in the month, results like this are hard for Neil Harris, his players and the fans to take.

Plenty took to Twitter throughout and after the game to vent their frustrations and sympathy for the travelling fans, who made the three-hour cross-border journey to watch their team yesterday.

Harris and along with most of the players apologised to fans after the game last night, but many were still left fuming – here we take a look at what the Cardiff fans are saying on Twitter after yesterday’s defeat:

last goal wins? — marniegingellxo (@marniegingellxo) January 1, 2020

Dreadful today — Nathan cameron (@Nathcameron) January 1, 2020

How is this the same team that beats Wednesday away and comes back against Leeds. Refund travelling fans. — Rick Bithell (@rickBithell) January 1, 2020

Should refund the loyal fans who went today — Nathan cameron (@Nathcameron) January 1, 2020

Well in boys, start the year as you mean to go on 🥴 — Brandon Conlon (@BrandConlon) January 1, 2020

The whole team should genuinely be docked a weeks wages for this — Twm Lewis (@twmlew) January 1, 2020

at least we won’t hear credit to the lads thought the score doesn’t show how we are as a team — kieran (@kwccfc) January 1, 2020