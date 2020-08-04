Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Dreadful news,’ ‘Makes good sense’ – These Sheff Wed fans torn by potential arrivals

Published

9 mins ago

on

Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu could yet be playing for Sheffield Wednesday next season, as per Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The men from the Steel City had a poor campaign in the Championship last time out, and hopes of a play-off challenge next season are already on the ropes thanks to a 12-point deduction.

Garry Monk, then, could be looking for players to help him get out of a relegation scrap first and foremost this summer, and it could be the case he turns to two faces that have only just left:

Both Lee and Nuhiu were let go at the end of their last deals with the club but we could now see the Owls perform a u-turn.

Whether that suggests there’s little in terms of budget for transfers is up for debate, but in the meantime the news has been met with a rather mixed reaction from Owls fans.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:


