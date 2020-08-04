‘Dreadful news,’ ‘Makes good sense’ – These Sheff Wed fans torn by potential arrivals

Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu could yet be playing for Sheffield Wednesday next season, as per Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The men from the Steel City had a poor campaign in the Championship last time out, and hopes of a play-off challenge next season are already on the ropes thanks to a 12-point deduction.

Garry Monk, then, could be looking for players to help him get out of a relegation scrap first and foremost this summer, and it could be the case he turns to two faces that have only just left:

There is still a chance Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu could return to Hillsborough. #SWFC https://t.co/5wfr2vIolm — Dom Howson (@domhowson) August 4, 2020

Both Lee and Nuhiu were let go at the end of their last deals with the club but we could now see the Owls perform a u-turn.

Whether that suggests there’s little in terms of budget for transfers is up for debate, but in the meantime the news has been met with a rather mixed reaction from Owls fans.

Let’s take a look at what has been said:

I see what your saying, but id also like to see the stats on how many points big dave has won us single handedly inside the final 10 minutes.. always seems to be a crucial player at the end of the game — Blake Bamforth🦉🦅 (@beebam97) August 4, 2020

Dreadful news! — TSB (@Tom_S_B) August 4, 2020

Translated, swfc can't find anyone who wants to come to the club after the 12 point deduction so we're inviting big Dave back — littledrummerjoe (@Joesam62022588) August 4, 2020

Shambles FC. — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) August 4, 2020

Hope so with Nuhiu, releasing him would of been absolutely daft — Haysh (@Haighy97) August 4, 2020

I know how the future looks and I know how to get us there – Garry Monk 2020….. resign Lee and Nuhiu 😢 — Ian (@IanSWFC80) August 4, 2020

If I was to chose one to stay it be nuhiu. Simply because Lee has totally gone, he is chasing shadows, his legs are yesterdays news 💯 — darryl sayles (@Dazsayles11) August 4, 2020

Makes good sense — Stefan G Sørensen (@Stoejnu) August 4, 2020

I'd keep big dave as impact player — Peter (@Peter60504275) August 4, 2020