‘Dreadful’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans bemoan defender’s contribution in Huddersfield loss

Many Nottingham Forest supporters were critical of Tyler Blackett’s performance in the Reds’ 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, which saw them fall to their third successive loss to start the campaign.

Forest came into the game with a completely new look back four from their defeat at home to Cardiff City in their previous Championship fixture, with Tyler Blackett making his second league start for the club at left-back in place of Yuri Ribeiro.

The 26-year-old arrived at the City Ground in the summer looking to make a positive impression on the Reds starting line-up, having played 20 times in the league for Reading last season and registering four assists in those matches. So far though he has been unable to fully convince.

Blackett was guilty of being caught out of position on several occasions against Huddersfield, especially on the counter-attack as Forest chased a way back into the contest in the second period – and that saw him allow the Terriers a couple of good chances to kill off the game.

Whilst it is early days for Blackett’s Forest career some supporters feel that Ribeiro offers more quality than the defender and should be the club’s first choice in that position – and the performance he displayed at Huddersfield seemed to compound those feelings.

Here then, we take a look at what Forest fans made of Blackett’s performance on social media…

Not sure how Blackett gets in the team ahead of Ribeiro, he’s not fit to lace his boots! #nffc — Woody (@Mister_Forest) September 25, 2020

Blackett is awful, Ribero has to be our LB ! #NFFC — Harry (@NffcHarryy) September 25, 2020

Honestly don’t rate Blackett at all, imagine wanting him over ribeiro in the line up #nffc — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) September 25, 2020

Blackett is dreadful feel for Ribeiro !! #NFFC — Adam Charles (@ALMCharles1) September 25, 2020

Blackett is shocking #NFFC — Jordan Wainwright (@wainwright1906) September 25, 2020

No goals in four games is pathetic. Knew the result as soon as we went 1 down. Has to go I’m afraid. Nice guy. Blackett non-league. #nffc — Max Hedgecock (@max_hedgecock) September 25, 2020

I'd be happy if Tyler blackett never plays LB again #nffc — Kyle Locklin (@kylelocklin) September 25, 2020