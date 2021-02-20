Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Dreadful’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance in Watford defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

A number of Derby County supporters were frustrated with the performance of Martyn Waghorn during the Rams’ 2-1 defeat away against in-form Watford on Friday night.

Derby would have been in a confident mood heading into the game against their promotion-chasing hosts having picked up five wins in their previous six league outings. However, they were unable to replicate that kind of form at Watford and they were ultimately second best in a costly first half, although they were controversially denied a goal before the break. A second half improvement proved not to be enough

One player who endured a difficult night was Waghorn, with the attacker not able to offer enough quality down the left-hand side of the Rams’ attack. The 31-year-old’s delivery at times was found wanting at crucial moments when Derby had got into good positions down the left-wing, and he was a little too wasteful in possession at times.

Waghorn gave the ball away on 11 occasions throughout the 81 minutes he was on the field, while he was also wayward in his crossing managing to complete just one of his six attempts (Sofascore). That shows that he endured a frustrating night and lacked the quality that was needed to help the Rams create more chances.

Many Derby fans were left aggravated by the performance and some were suggesting that he lacks the quality that they need in the final third.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance in Watford defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: