‘Dreadful’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s performance in Watford defeat

A number of Derby County supporters were frustrated with the performance of Martyn Waghorn during the Rams’ 2-1 defeat away against in-form Watford on Friday night.

Derby would have been in a confident mood heading into the game against their promotion-chasing hosts having picked up five wins in their previous six league outings. However, they were unable to replicate that kind of form at Watford and they were ultimately second best in a costly first half, although they were controversially denied a goal before the break. A second half improvement proved not to be enough

One player who endured a difficult night was Waghorn, with the attacker not able to offer enough quality down the left-hand side of the Rams’ attack. The 31-year-old’s delivery at times was found wanting at crucial moments when Derby had got into good positions down the left-wing, and he was a little too wasteful in possession at times.

Waghorn gave the ball away on 11 occasions throughout the 81 minutes he was on the field, while he was also wayward in his crossing managing to complete just one of his six attempts (Sofascore). That shows that he endured a frustrating night and lacked the quality that was needed to help the Rams create more chances.

Many Derby fans were left aggravated by the performance and some were suggesting that he lacks the quality that they need in the final third.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

I’m a fan of the bloke, but what’s happened to Waghorn, been out of form for a long while.. #dcfc — Luke Johal (@LukeyJohal) February 19, 2021

We paid 5 Million for Waghorn, just let that sink in #dcfc — Kieran Else (@DemRams24) February 19, 2021

It’s rubbish like that from Waghorn that riles fans. It’s awful execution of a cross. #DCFC — David ‘Rutger’ Walton (@ramsfan0285) February 19, 2021

Waghorn has no quality can’t even put a cross in #dcfc — Rammie (@Rammie007) February 19, 2021

I rate Waghorn but atm he’s just not doing it for us at all #DCFC — Lowey (@benadamlowee) February 19, 2021

Only player that can cross is Byrne… Waghorn was poor tonight after playing better in the last 2 games — Gav (@Gav1981) February 19, 2021