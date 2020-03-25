Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Dreadful’, ‘I’m going home’ – The Tweets the perfectly sum-up Portsmouth attacker’s season so far

Published

1 min ago

on

When Portsmouth swooped to sign Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis during the summer transfer window, it looked like a serious coup for the club.

In the previous campaign, he had found the back of the net 21 times in 44 League One appearances and looked set to be the player who tipped Portsmouth from promotion contenders to promotion winners.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for him since moving to Fratton Park at all.

Whilst Doncaster made the play-offs under Grant McCann last season, there was nowhere near as much pressure surrounding the club as there is with Pompey.

With nine games remaining, the club sit in fourth place, just two points behind the automatic promotion places, but it all remains very congested around them.

Here, we take a look at how perceptions of Marquis have altered over the course of the season among the fans on Twitter.

QUIZ: The higher or lower Portsmouth challenge – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15

Do Portsmouth have higher or lower than one Scottish player in their current squad?

It is safe to say that things were not going to plan for Marquis during the opening months of the season and the fans were not afraid to voice their opinions.

Whilst some blamed Marquis himself, plenty found fault with how he was being deployed by Jackett as well as the service provided from his teammates.

In total, he scored just once in his opening 11 league games with Pompey.

Slowly, Kenny Jackett started to use the striker in the number ten role, which took the pressure off him in a scoring sense, but continued to frustrate spectators.

But, nevertheless, despite a rocky season Marquis remains one of the clubs most dangerous players and you get the feeling that if the season is to resume, he will be rather important.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful’, ‘I’m going home’ – The Tweets the perfectly sum-up Portsmouth attacker’s season so far

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: