‘Dreadful’, ‘I’m going home’ – The Tweets the perfectly sum-up Portsmouth attacker’s season so far

When Portsmouth swooped to sign Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis during the summer transfer window, it looked like a serious coup for the club.

In the previous campaign, he had found the back of the net 21 times in 44 League One appearances and looked set to be the player who tipped Portsmouth from promotion contenders to promotion winners.

However, it has not all been plain sailing for him since moving to Fratton Park at all.

Whilst Doncaster made the play-offs under Grant McCann last season, there was nowhere near as much pressure surrounding the club as there is with Pompey.

With nine games remaining, the club sit in fourth place, just two points behind the automatic promotion places, but it all remains very congested around them.

Here, we take a look at how perceptions of Marquis have altered over the course of the season among the fans on Twitter.

Frustrating things from Burton: 1) So many crosses, especially from Evans. But Marquis and Pitman nowhere to be seen in the middle

2) Downing looks way out his depth.

3) The atmosphere is dead & turning toxic. A direct result of an irreparable lack of faith in Jackett#Pompey — Ian Chiverton (@pompeychiv) September 18, 2019

Nice to see that Marquis is still dreadful ✅ #Pompey — Adam Gillen (@Gillen11) September 28, 2019

Marquis has ran his socks off today deserved a goal at least. Shocking game to say the least. Terrible #Pompey — Dan Thornton (@Dan_thornton1) September 28, 2019

Marquis is so confused about how to play in this system. It’s like buying a space ship and using it as a school minibus. #pompey — James Ayles (@james_ayles) August 28, 2019

It is safe to say that things were not going to plan for Marquis during the opening months of the season and the fans were not afraid to voice their opinions.

Whilst some blamed Marquis himself, plenty found fault with how he was being deployed by Jackett as well as the service provided from his teammates.

In total, he scored just once in his opening 11 league games with Pompey.

Slowly, Kenny Jackett started to use the striker in the number ten role, which took the pressure off him in a scoring sense, but continued to frustrate spectators.

Zero tactics beyond aimlessly lumping it forward. Subs made zero impact as Marquis cant play as a 10. Shocking from the manager and the players #pompey — Mark Somerset (@mark11s) March 10, 2020

If Marquis is playing no.10 / in the hole tonight, I'm going home #Pompey — Andy Hellier (@Hells_Bells1982) February 25, 2020

Just got back from the game. At least the wife and I turned up. Marquis is NOT a number 10. McCrorie needs to start, get Cannon back. Harrison was better than Hawkins today…….think about that one! #Pompey — ℙ𝕠𝕞𝕡𝕖𝕪 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕖 (@PompeyDave1898) February 22, 2020

But, nevertheless, despite a rocky season Marquis remains one of the clubs most dangerous players and you get the feeling that if the season is to resume, he will be rather important.