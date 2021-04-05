Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Dreadful’, ‘Doesn’t look too good’ – These Sunderland fans react to display from attacker in Peterborough draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland’s huge game at Peterborough this afternoon ended in a 1-1 draw after a moment of magic from Aiden McGeady rescued a point for the Black Cats.

The result means it’s still as tight as ever at the top of the third tier, and it will be a fascinating end to the campaign.

Going into the game, boss Lee Johnson made a surprise decision to hand Ross Stewart his first start since he signed from Ross County in January, and it’s a call that didn’t really pay off.

The 24-year-old struggled to make his mark on the game, and perhaps the only thing fans will remember from his performance was his wayward shot smashing Dion Sanderson in the face.

In fairness, many recognised that Stewart has similar qualities to Charlie Wyke, so the duo didn’t really link up well in the final third.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…


Article title: 'Dreadful', 'Doesn't look too good' – These Sunderland fans react to display from attacker in Peterborough draw

