‘Dreadful’, ‘Doesn’t look too good’ – These Sunderland fans react to display from attacker in Peterborough draw

Sunderland’s huge game at Peterborough this afternoon ended in a 1-1 draw after a moment of magic from Aiden McGeady rescued a point for the Black Cats.

The result means it’s still as tight as ever at the top of the third tier, and it will be a fascinating end to the campaign.

Going into the game, boss Lee Johnson made a surprise decision to hand Ross Stewart his first start since he signed from Ross County in January, and it’s a call that didn’t really pay off.

The 24-year-old struggled to make his mark on the game, and perhaps the only thing fans will remember from his performance was his wayward shot smashing Dion Sanderson in the face.

In fairness, many recognised that Stewart has similar qualities to Charlie Wyke, so the duo didn’t really link up well in the final third.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…

Good point , Ross Stewart is awful — leyton falconer (@leytonfalc) April 5, 2021

Ross Stewart is about as effective as Danny Graham or Will Grigg — Dan Honour (@danhonour81) April 5, 2021

Ross Stewart doesn’t look to good from what I have seen. #SAFC — ftm (@Safcftm2016) April 5, 2021

Needs a change up top, like Stewart’s effort but it just isn’t working, need someone to get on the end of the second ball #safc — Jamie Davison (@jamie_davison1) April 5, 2021

Stewart is just a big plank for me like a don't think he has any control of his own legs #safc — deano73 (@deano733) April 5, 2021

Jesus that Stewart upfront for us 2day mind is dreadful 🤣 #SAFC — Darryl Nellist (@DazN95) April 5, 2021

Get Ross Stewart off please — Craig (@CrazyMackem23) April 5, 2021