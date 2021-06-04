‘Dreadful attitude towards the club’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to strong comments from former player

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Almen Abdi has opened up on his struggles whilst at Hillsborough as he claimed former boss Carlos Carvalhal didn’t fully trust him.

The midfielder joined the Owls from Watford in 2016 for around £4m and his arrival was seen as a real coup for Wednesday because he had starred for the Hornets at this level in the past.

However, things didn’t go to plan for Abdi in Yorkshire, with injuries not helping at all.

And, speaking to The Athletic, the 34-year-old, who retired after his time at Wednesday was up, explained why he struggled so much.

Interestingly, Abdi was keen to point out that he didn’t feel Carvalhal was prepared to support him, whilst he also confirmed that he was desperate to leave, even though a move didn’t materialise.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Jose Semedo Vitoria Guimaraes Vitoria Setubal Farense Nacional

It’s fair to say that those comments didn’t really go down well with the Wednesday support, who see signings like Abdi as a reason the club find themselves in the position they do right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

This signing just sums Wednesday up. Watford's best player comes to us for 4 million and not only is injured for most of his time is also rubbish in the games he players. Can't wait for the Rhodes interview! 😂 — Mark (@mark42swfc) June 4, 2021

Doesn't sound like he really tried to get back into the team after the first season. What a dreadful attitude towards the club this guy had. Another disastrous failure of a signing from our illustrious chairman. — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) June 4, 2021

Out eight the worst ever signing Wednesday made — The Naked Tyke (@the_naked_tyke) June 4, 2021

An absolutely dreadful signing, one of many under Chansiri. — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) June 4, 2021

Another of our signings that didn't fit and we kept for no apparent reason instead of moving him on. Sad that he felt he has to retire. Not a good story for both parties. #swfc https://t.co/EdgCC1IUv2 — Laura Lawrence ⚽📚 (@YICETOR) June 4, 2021

Interesting that from Abdi's POV it was about not getting picked and losing confidence and not about knees made of biscuits. It was obvious to us fans He couldn't possibly be injured all the time. Remember three months out for getting poked in the eye? It had to be attitude https://t.co/cbsDiyMO5Y — 1867News (@1867News) June 4, 2021

Pathetic player, pathetic attitude , pathetic signing …. He was a player we didn’t need …. Typical signing. https://t.co/EIslqDRtHQ — nick (@nick32346705) June 4, 2021