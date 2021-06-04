Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Dreadful attitude towards the club’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to strong comments from former player

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Almen Abdi has opened up on his struggles whilst at Hillsborough as he claimed former boss Carlos Carvalhal didn’t fully trust him.

The midfielder joined the Owls from Watford in 2016 for around £4m and his arrival was seen as a real coup for Wednesday because he had starred for the Hornets at this level in the past.

However, things didn’t go to plan for Abdi in Yorkshire, with injuries not helping at all.

And, speaking to The Athletic, the 34-year-old, who retired after his time at Wednesday was up, explained why he struggled so much.

Interestingly, Abdi was keen to point out that he didn’t feel Carvalhal was prepared to support him, whilst he also confirmed that he was desperate to leave, even though a move didn’t materialise.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Jose Semedo

It’s fair to say that those comments didn’t really go down well with the Wednesday support, who see signings like Abdi as a reason the club find themselves in the position they do right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dreadful attitude towards the club’, ‘Pathetic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to strong comments from former player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: